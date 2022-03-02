WHITE BEAR LAKE — A strongly worded message informing the Metropolitan Council the city does not want its rapid transit buses was tabled rather than risk a no vote that would have killed a resolution opposing the project.
One by one, City Council members gave reasons why they did or did not support the Purple Line, formerly the Rush Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project. The 15-mile line will bring 89 buses a day to White Bear Lake from St. Paul with 21 stops in between.
A split vote was apparent when members Bill Walsh and Heidi Hughes stated they supported the resolution and Dan Jones and Kevin Edberg opposed it. Member Steve Engstran remained to state his inclination toward the controversial bus line.
Aware that he was the “swing vote,” Engstran said he could not support the resolution as written.
“I am against the bus line, but there is something about the resolution that doesn’t sit well with me. The resolution says it will impact walkability of our area. There is no way we can tell that.”
Engstran added the only part of the resolution he could support was paragraph (j), which acknowledged the “great deal of work” that goes into planning a BRT project and selecting a route. “Nothing in this resolution is intended to criticize Ramsey County, the Met Council, or anyone else that has worked on this project,” the paragraph read. “Instead the City Council is expressing its desire, supported by a large number of its constituents, to not have White Bear Lake be part of the BRT route.”
Jones believes there is much misinformation about the line, including a basic misconception what this line will do. “It is not quick transit,” he said. “There is also a question of what is the long-term effect of not having a bus line? The city could be cut off from future development opportunities.”
Jones maintains that “five electric buses an hour won’t ruin White Bear Lake on a state highway that, according to MnDOT, carries 34,000 vehicles a day.”
The longtime council member felt language in the proposed resolution was based on sentiment, not data, and reminded constituents the Rush Line project launched more than 20 years ago. “It’s been part of two Comprehensive Plans approved by council,” Jones pointed out.
Like Jones, Council Member Edberg opposed the resolution. “I do not agree with assertions about the detrimental impacts on the city. Hwy. 61 is a state highway. It carries tens of thousands of vehicles a day. Buses are inconsequential. They are electric. There is no smell of diesel or noise. Not an issue. There is no impact to public safety. I’ve asked our police chief three times if approval of the BRT will affect livability, safety and security of our city. Her answer is ‘no.’
“Authority for this decision is not ours,” Edberg added. “It is not our job to make these decisions for intercommunity transportation.”
In a memo to council prior to the Feb. 22 meeting, Mayor Dan Louismet acknowledged that while all council members may not be supportive of the resolution opposing the bus line, it was agreed to bring the question forward.
“Council members have for years disagreed over the need for and cost-effectiveness of the project, including a split vote on the original route resolution,” the mayor wrote. “The few votes the City Council have taken on the project have narrowly passed on a 3-2 vote.”
He was referring to resolutions adopted prior to this point: One on July 25, 2017, that identified a locally preferred alternative mode for a BRT route and the modification to Hwy. 61 at Whitaker Street, to which council consented Oct. 12, 2021. Walsh noted the proposed resolution would reverse the one passed in 2017.
Language in the resolution also noted that the Met Council rerouted the Gold Line BRT through Woodbury to avoid the city of Lake Elmo when its council refused to pass a resolution to finalize a portion of the route.
The mayor recalled knocking on hundreds of doors during his election campaign. When Rush Line was mentioned, he said, the number of people in opposition was overwhelming. “I urge council to move this resolution and send a strong message to the Met Council that Rush Line isn’t right for White Bear and we are formally opposing it,” Louismet said.
Walsh agreed with the mayor that an “overwhelming majority” of residents don’t want the project to come north. “I think we should listen,” he said. “There is precedent to a city changing its mind,” Walsh added, noting the Lake Elmo vote.
Member Hughes also campaigned on the Rush Line issue. “I’m not against transit, but against this plan,” she said. “Citizens have been saying ‘no’ for years, and no one has listened. I will work to thwart this line every chance I get.”
The mayor encouraged council not to water down the message to Met Council. “I am open to amending it but if we pass a resolution with only (j) (as Engstran suggested), that truly has no teeth. The goal of telling the Met Council we don’t want the Rush Line is what matters, and I encourage you to not lose sight of that.”
Sensing that the resolution would fail at the Feb. 22 meeting, Walsh motioned to table.
Edberg objected to tabling, saying the issue has “festered” long enough. Again, Engstran was the swing vote, taking a long pause before agreeing to postpone the vote, which passed 3-2.
Council expects to consider an amended resolution at its March 8 meeting.
A member of the No Rush Line Coalition, Tim David, had this to say after the council meeting: “Some of the City Council members should realize that the last two contested elections were won by candidates who strongly opposed the Rush/Purple Line. This was the message by the voters of White Bear Lake to the council that the Rush Line was not wanted. If it takes more emails and calls to City Council members saying the Rush Line is not wanted, then that is what needs to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.