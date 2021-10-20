ST. PAUL — The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has cleared the environmental assessment for the Metro Purple Line, formerly known as the Rush Line bus rapid transit project.
In an Oct. 13 press release from Ramsey County, it was noted the FTA issued a favorable decision regarding the assessment. The decision document, called a finding of no significant impact, or FONSI, is the final stage of the environmental review process for the Purple Line project under the National Environmental Policy Act. The county has also issued a findings of fact and conclusions document to comply with the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act.
Construction is scheduled to begin early 2024 with service starting late 2026 on the 15-mile transit system.
"We're pleased by the progress this project is making to advance equity and access to jobs in Ramsey County by providing another transportation option in areas underserved by transit," said County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, a White Bear Lake resident. "The Purple Line will be critical connector for residents, workers and businesses."
The environmental assessment was open for public comment in May and June. All comments received and responses to "substantive comments" can be found in FTA's findings document.
The decision is "a key milestone" required of projects readying for or advancing through FTA's capital investment grants program.
The Purple Line is part of the regional Metro system operated under the supervision of the Metropolitan Council. It will stretch from St. Paul to downtown White Bear Lake.
See rushline.org for more.
— from Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.