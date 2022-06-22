Purple Line buses officially rerouted

Metro Purple Line buses will not be coming to downtown White Bear Lake.
The Corridor Management Committee, an advisory group to the Metropolitan Council, officially nixed plans last Friday to route buses through the city. A terminus, or turnaround station, would have been located behind Beartown Bar & Grill north of downtown in the original design.
The vote to “suspend advancement of the locally preferred alternative” was unanimous among the committee, which includes elected and appointed officials from project partner agencies and cites along the route.
The modifications are in response to a White Bear Lake City Council resolution that requested the Purple Line not enter city limits.
Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, vice chair of the committee, wanted it made clear the change only applies to the section into White Bear Lake. “The rest of the line to the border of White Bear Lake is still strong and going forward,” she pointed out.
Met Council staff has been feverishly studying alternative routes since the committee’s April meeting when it became clear the route would get another look after White Bear’s objections. Project staff was directed to evaluate options to end the now 15-mile bus rapid transit line somewhere along County Road E in Vadnais Heights or at the Maplewood Mall Transit Center.
At the June 17 meeting, Met Council Project Manager Craig Lamothe said a third possible end point for the Purple Line is being considered. Century College was added to the list as a new option that could use I-694 and end at its West Campus. The route would also serve the Fed Ex distribution center nearby.
An alternative route to the college could also be via White Bear Avenue and County Road E from the Maplewood Mall Transit Center.
The Century College consideration would bring Washington County officials into the discussion due to County Line Road, which borders Mahtomedi. It was also noted that if the college was added to the transit route, buses could still come into White Bear Lake.
Lamothe asked committee member (and White Bear Councilman) Bill Walsh if that might be acceptable? “That would take a bigger conversation,” Walsh replied. “Personally I think Century College is a good idea but the resolution says don’t encroach into White Bear Lake. That is the current sense of the council and I think that stands. I think Buerkle Road is acceptable.”
Commissioner Reinhardt added that arguments and comments from White Bear residents regarding the Purple Line are not anti-bus, but anti-downtown. “I’m hoping the community will consider it,” she said.
There is a bus serving the college currently, Route 219, that is accessible from the Gold Line at St. Paul’s Union Depot.
Met Council staff will evaluate technical aspects of potential station stops over the next few months, including Century College, two options in Vadnais Heights – ending at the I-35E park and ride using either E or Willow Lake Boulevard — and two options serving Maplewood Mall. A recommendation is expected in September, but not until there’s a 30-day public comment period.
In the meantime, the committee will meet July 13 to review a community engagement plan for the public comment period and to review the Century College terminus route; Aug. 24 to review technical evaluation results of the most promising route modifications, and to review public feedback, and again Sept. 16 to consider the BRT route recommendation.
The original 15.2-mile route is estimated to cost $445 million and would be paid by Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration.
