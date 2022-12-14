Purchase a puck and leave a legacy. That opportunity is now open to hockey enthusiasts, thanks to efforts by those leading Hockey Day Minnesota.
Personalized, commemorative pucks will provide a lasting memory as part of Hockey Day Minnesota, called “a once-in-a-lifetime” experience by a White Bear Lake hockey mom heading the promotion. For $99, enthusiasts can buy a laser-engraved puck for permanent placement on a special wall exhibited during the hockey extravaganza.
A Hockey Day Minnesota subcommittee chaired by Jeanna Hinderer, fervent Wild fan, retired elementary teacher and Realtor, is working with area sponsors to build the puck wall. Currently under construction, the 8x8-foot wall features a cutout of the State of Hockey mounted in ice and highlighted with indirect lighting.
The wooden wall will be made from antique heart pine donated by Lon Musolf, owner of Musolf Wood Flooring in Vadnais Heights. White Bear Makerspace is cutting and varnishing the wood and Troy Shoemaker of Shoemaker Construction is building the structure. Another White Bear company, LasX, is engraving the thin wood veneer covering the pucks and United Health Care is donating the ice base.
Every puck purchased supports the January event. There are three options and many ways to personalize the puck: include your family name or a team name; honor your skater or a former player; or name your company or group affiliation.
“The wall is sure to be a fun part of the event as people search for their name and take selfies by the huge cutout,” Hinderer said. “Hockey runs deep in White Bear Lake. People are purchasing pucks in their family names, for current skaters and even to honor past skaters who still faithfully and eagerly follow the game.”
When Hockey Day is over, the legacy wall will become a permanent structure at the White Bear Lake Sports Center.
Hinderer compared the event to a mini-Olympics. “It’s a big deal for hockey fans,” said the mother of four male players who’s spent hundreds of hours rinkside.
As webmaster for Minnesota Hockey District 2, Hinderer is active in promoting the sport and volunteered to help the local Hockey Day leadership team. Co-Chair Corey Roberts put her in charge of the puck wall once he learned of her extensive hockey resume, which included being named Hockey Mom of the Year in 2011 in the five-state area. She won a new kitchen and Schwann’s products. But that’s another story.
“The hockey community is very special in this area,” Hinderer pointed out. “This is a great legacy idea for anyone who played here.”
