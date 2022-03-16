WHITE BEAR LAKE — A savvy thief can steal a catalytic converter in less than 7 seconds.
Police Chief Julie Swanson has seen a local video that proves it.
In her biannual report to City Council, the chief said there were 193 catalytic converter thefts in White Bear Lake last year. “That’s extreme. We never had that two years ago,” she added.
What to do? There are dealerships that sell guards for $300, according to the chief, who considers it money well spent.
Swanson’s department is at full strength with 31 sworn officers and 10 civilian staff. Unlike the fire department, which had a record year, calls to service decreased in ‘21, something she blames on COVID and the new full-time fire model. “Most bars are closed by midnight, and that’s reduced our calls for service. There’s less traffic, so there’s fewer DWIs and fewer calls to bars,” she noted.
Last year, officers made 112 DWI arrests, also down. “People are becoming aware that a DWI is expensive,” maintained the chief.
Calls to service showed these numbers: 3,549 traffic stops, 1,867 of which resulted in verbal warnings; 95 assaults/domestic assault; 412 reports of disorderly conduct; 906 reports of theft. “Lock your cars and leave nothing in them,” urged the chief. There were 154 burglaries, seven robberies, nine auto thefts and 177 calls for person in crisis, meaning mental health issues.
Regarding drug overdoses, tracking began in 2020. Last year, there were 15 nonfatal and three fatal cases. So far this year there is one non-fatal and two fatal cases that happened on the same day. All officers carry Narcan, which is utilized several times a month. The numbers are much higher in Ramsey County. In the past 30 days, 11 people have died from overdose and 64 cases were non-fatal.
As for recruitment, the department continues to attract community service officers from Century College, some of whom go on to become officers. “Staffing is a concern for many departments,” Swanson told council. “People are leaving law enforcement.”
Asked about stress levels, Swanson replied, “yes, public safety personnel are stressed.” The department has a mental health case worker available for officers who want counseling. The process is totally anonymous.
“Police officers are a group used to fixing other people’s problems,” noted the chief. “It can be difficult for them to ask for help themselves.”
From the fire department
In his report to council, Fire Chief Greg Peterson said his department responded to 4,914 calls, a 14% increase from 2020 and a new record, “a trend that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”
About 80% of the calls, 3,660, were medical, which is normal for a dual service department.
And the response time for emergency calls? Five minutes 52 seconds.
“That’s pretty good, considering the size of the area we cover,” Peterson said.
The White Bear Lake department covers 35 square miles, with responsibility for 40,000 people.
As for staffing, the department has 14 full-time firefighters/paramedics and four part-time firefighters/EMTs.
They fought 78 fires, 25 of which were structure fires. Eleven were vehicles and eight were cooking-related. He also observed that 2021 was an unusual year for brush fires with significant wild-land fires expected again this year due to dry conditions.
Like the police department, his firefighters are also stressed, added the chief.
“Calls are high, so we’re dealing with chronic stress and physical exhaustion. It’s a heavy workload. It’s been a tough year, but we’re doing OK. We do have a lot of support, both personally and professionally. We also need to continue to add full-time staff,” he told council.
The chief mentioned key initiatives that were recently imposed to improve the level of emergency care. The list includes the rapid response rescue swimmer program; rapid sequence induction, which sedates people under specific circumstances to secure their airway for intubation; and the rescue pump — a device that looks like a toilet plunger to apply active compression/decompression CPR. The procedure doubles blood flow to the heart.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.