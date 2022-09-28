Public safety building expansion moves forward

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Three years after setting the goal, a public safety renovation project is going out for bids.
It’s good news for cops who currently park squad cars outside and for firefighters who will have large bays for fire trucks and a decontamination room, among other amenities.
Plans and specifications for the estimated $14.4 million facility were approved by City Council Sept. 13, which then ordered advertisement for bids. Deadline for bidding is Oct. 11. Council will consider the bids at its Oct. 25 meeting. The city plans to issue bonds to finance the renovation.
The original public safety building was constructed in 1961 and renovated in ’95.
Construction is slated to start March 2023 with completion June 2024. Miller Avenue, behind the building, has already been permanently closed as part of the project.
