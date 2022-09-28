Public safety building expansion moves forward

A rendering of the new White Bear Lake public safety facility.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Three years after setting the goal, a public safety renovation project is going out for bids. 

It’s good news for cops who currently park squad cars outside and for firefighters who will have large bays for fire trucks and a decontamination room, among other amenities. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.