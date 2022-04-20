Public parking reserved for cars, not tables

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Dining on public right of way post-pandemic is likely a thing of the past.
Staff was directed by City Council to research and recommend a formal review process to consider restaurant requests to use public right of way for outdoor seating.
Establishments are already asking the city’s permission to continue that use this year, said Tracy Shimek, housing and economic development coordinator.
The city implemented an interim review process during COVID-19 to consider requests to allow use of sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor seating in an effort to support restaurants that were particularly challenged during the pandemic.
“Given the return to normal operations, the use of public parking for such uses would be incompatible with the current level of parking demand,” Shimek said.
She asked for council guidance on how to respond to these requests.
“We owe it to all business owners to have a fair and transparent process. There was nothing dubious about past requests, but it was never formalized,” noted Mayor Dan Louismet. “It was temporary during COVID and it makes sense to dial those back. Circumstances have changed.”
Council Member Dan Jones said “no” to using parking space. “I’m not saying we have a parking problem, but it’s valuable.” He also suggested charging a fee for businesses that use the sidewalk. “Some restaurants have spent considerable money on a patio or rooftop. Is that fair?” he asked. Council Member Heidi Hughes concurred, saying the space shouldn’t be given away for free.
Council Member Kevin Edberg agreed that private use of public parking should be discontinued, but he’s “not keen on fees for sidewalks.” He does like the idea of seating on sidewalks, finding it “friendly and encouraging.”
Edberg then asked if existing relationships will remain in the interim. The mayor replied, “that’s a fair point. Those carved out the last two years for the pandemic versus those that have been there a long time, I see as two different things.”
“Frankly, it was a made-up thing,” noted City Attorney Troy Gilchrist. “Businesses needed flexibility. We took a flier on it and said ‘let’s do it.’ Now that restrictions have gone away, I would discourage further use of that flexibility.”
Shimek pointed out the special permits were annual and have expired.
Downtown’s Main Street group is not in favor of continuing the expanded outdoor seating on public parking spaces, Shimek told council. As staff drafts recommendations on a codified review process for council, she plans to continue to engage Main Street group members for their thoughts on the matter.
— Debra Neutkens
