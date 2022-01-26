RAMSEY COUNTY — The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the revised parks and recreation ordinance at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The ordinance revision process aims to respond to long-standing community feedback about park access; view the ordinance through a racial equity lens, modernize the ordinance and address contemporary park issues, according to a notice about the hearing.
Among significant changes in the revised ordinance are expanded park hours, which are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The time limitation does not apply to people who, without delay, are traveling on regional trails.
The board will review public comment and testimony at the meeting. Those who wish to speak can register in advance by contacting the chief clerk’s office at 651-266-8014 or by completing an online comment registration form at www.ramseycounty.us. Search on “Public Hearings & Notices” for the form.
Visit presspubs.com for a previous story on key areas of the revised ordinance. Search for “Despite rumors, there will be no tent cities in county parks,” Nov. 10, 2021.
Interested residents can review the revised park ordinance at https://tinyurl.com/yfbd535d.
— Debra Neutkens
