The school board meeting halted abruptly last Monday when Jessica Ellison, sitting in for board chair Don Mullin, called a five-minute recess after members of the audience drowned the room in applause and cheers for a public forum speaker.
This reaction to the speaker was a violation of two newly instituted addenda approved earlier in the meeting, stating—among other conduct rules—that clapping, cheering, booing and vocalizing approval or disapproval is prohibited conduct during the public forum.
Participation in the public forum has increased over the last few months, especially with regard to the district’s racial equity work. Tensions have run high over the controversial topic. The addenda are meant to “ensure that board meetings are able to continue in a manner that is safe, appropriate, consistent and productive,” said Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak.
The addenda state that the purpose of the public forum is to provide input directly to the school board about issues that fall within the school board’s authority, and clarify that it is not a time for speakers to address the community or audience.
“Time for public comment at regular school board meetings is not a requirement of the law; it is something the school board chooses to provide,” Kazmierczak said.
The board will also require that those who wish to speak submit a written or phoned-in request by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.
When the Aug. 9 meeting resumed after recess, Ellison warned the audience the board would end public forum if any further violations occurred. The board was able to hear three more speakers before the audience again erupted into applause, causing the board to formally end the forum. This response was prompted by the statement of an incoming eighth grade student, who felt that her education about racism in school prompted division among her classmates and made her uncomfortable.
Board Member Melissa Thompson remarked on the incident during the board forum, commending the student’s courage for speaking in front of the large crowd.
“I can’t imagine what she went through to find the courage to come here and say what she wanted to say to us, to then have it end so abruptly because adults could not control themselves,” Thompson said. “Whether or not the applause was deserved for her bravery, that is not the way that public forum happens … I would suggest that the adults in our community look to our children as a guidance of how to behave when you are in a school building.”
The full text of the addenda can be found online in the school board packet for the Aug. 9 meeting on the ISD 624 website.
In other action, the board:
•Heard an academic programming update for the 2021-2022 school year from school principals across the district, including the virtual Distance Learning Academy.
•Approved a resolution of intention to issue general obligation alternative facilities refunding bonds.
•Approved a three-year agreement with Republic Services to provide municipal solid waste and recycling services for the district, effective Sept. 1, 2021.
•Accepted a school waste reduction and recycling grant from Ramsey County in the amount of $190,000. This grant will provide materials such as new labeled trash and recycling containers, cafeteria sort tables for the restructured high school, reusable food service tools for the high school kitchen and storage sheds for food waste buckets for the Food to Hogs program.
