WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Community members who missed a recent online public meeting with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) regarding proposed updates to Water Gremlin’s air quality permit still have time to make their voices heard.

The MPCA is accepting public comments on the proposed permit changes through 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, either in writing or through an online submission form. Visit pca.state.mn.us/local-sites-and-projects/white-bear-township-water-gremlin to learn how to submit a comment.

