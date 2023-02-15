WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Community members who missed a recent online public meeting with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) regarding proposed updates to Water Gremlin’s air quality permit still have time to make their voices heard.
After the March 3 deadline, MPCA will review all the comments it receives and consider the input from them. The new permit is then either issued to Water Gremlin or not. If legal issues arise, the permit could be blocked by a judge.
The MPCA hosted a virtual presentation on the proposed permit updates last week and answered questions from members of the public who tuned in.
Among the proposed updates to the permit are the following:
A five-year expiration date to the permit instead of Water Gremlin’s existing permit that doesn’t expire. This update would require Water Gremlin to apply for reissuance of the permit after five years. The reissuance period will let the MPCA reevaluate the facility and the overall effectiveness of the permit.
Lower annual emissions limits for several of Water Gremlin’s pollutants. The updated permit also calls for new operating requirements to limit pollution.
More stringent requirements for demonstrating permit compliance. Primary requirements include record-keeping, pollutant emissions calculations, stack testing and reporting. Secondary requirements would assess the reliability of the primary requirements regarding t-DCE emission limits and include audits of weighing measurements and t-DCE usage record-keeping with a continuous emissions monitoring system and audits of t-DCE purchasing and inventory records.
Continued ambient monitoring of t-DCE around the facility to help ensure the effectiveness of the multiple permit conditions and the protection of human health. Monitoring results must also be reported monthly. The ambient monitoring must continue for at least two years under defined permit conditions before discontinuation of such monitoring will be considered. Discontinuation of monitoring won’t be authorized until Water Gremlin demonstrates there is a low probability of exceeding health-based guidance while operating under the conditions of the permit.
MPCA air quality compliance staff member Marin Ryan, who is the compliance enforcement contact for Water Gremlin, explained there are several ways MPCA monitors the company’s emissions.
Each day, for instance, Ryan receives emissions records from the company and reviews that data. If she has questions, she calls Water Gremlin to clarify the information.
“They also have continuous emission monitors there, so it’s something that calculates up the actual emissions at the facility,” Ryan said.
“Some of this information gets incorporated into the daily information that I receive from them. It’s also something that we use as a measuring stick.”
MPCA also conducts unannounced inspections at the facility to review compliance standards. Ryan said there isn’t a specific number of inspections MPCA does per year, and the inspections don’t follow a set inspection schedule. That’s to prevent Water Gremlin from knowing when visits will occur.
Water Gremlin is required to preserve its records for at least five years. However, once company data passes to MPCA, the agency can keep it for longer. That data also then becomes a public record.
“Everything that comes in is public unless it’s something confidential and meets the confidential criteria — trade secrets kind of stuff,” said Doug Wetzstein, MPCA’s industrial division director at the MPCA.
