Long term, a protected elevation of 922 feet for White Bear Lake might be tough to maintain.
Department of Natural Resources managers shared predictions regarding elevation with members of the North and East Metro Groundwater Management Area advisory committee. The group was established nine years ago when the lake hit historic lows and the department was sued for allowing too much pumping from the aquifer under White Bear Lake.
“A lot has been done since then,” observed Jason Moeckel, DNR manager of inventory, monitoring and analysis section. “We’ve been poking and prodding on the technical side. The courts and Legislature have been poking and prodding on the statutory side. How do we deal with issues long-term, like water supply? What are the challenges? There is uncertainty.”
The DNR is working on setting a collective annual withdrawal for the lake, per the 2017 Court Order, which will impact municipal water appropriation permits within five miles. A groundwater model created in 2017 helps predict impacts on lake level at differing levels of per capita use.
As reported earlier, the model concluded that an annual withdrawal limit of 314 million gallons would maintain the lake above the protected elevation of 922 feet using current census data.
The DNR determined there would be only enough water for household use at that withdrawal limit — 55 gallons per capita per day. All other uses would be cancelled, including water for hospitals, schools, government buildings and commercial use.
Of course, that’s not going to happen. The DNR got clarification from the District Court judge that nothing in the order was intended to limit domestic water use to 55 gallons.
The court also clarified that the 75/90 per capita goal and residential irrigation ban (below 923.5 feet) was only intended for municipal permit holders.
“That puts the DNR in a pickle,” admitted Randall Doneen, manager of conservation and assistance. “We have a lot of uncertainty as to how to implement collective annual withdrawal limit. We’re not supposed to go to 55 gallons.”
Yet, the DNR has an obligation to maintain the lake above 922 feet, Doneen pointed out. “Failure to comply could leave the DNR subject to sanctions of $1,000 per day, per the Court.”
Without relief or clarification from the Court, or other resolution identified, the DNR will not be able to authorize any additional water use within 5 miles of the lake, Doneen said.
The good news is communities within 5 miles of the lake are using less water now than they did 30 years ago – 5.5 million vs. 7.5 million gallons, Moeckel told the committee.
“If people were using that amount of water then (5.5 million gallons), lake levels wouldn’t have gone as low.”
The bad news is the model shows under all scenarios, whether 75 or 90 gallons per capita per day, a goal set by the Court, lake level is predicted to drop below the protected elevation of 922 feet, assuming similar weather patterns, Moeckel stated.
The DNR section manager said the agency is looking at options maintain lake level, even dusting off old files on feasibility studies.
One option included raising the outlet to keep water in. “We simulated that,” Moeckel said. “It does make a bit of a difference, about a half foot, so it’s something that could be pursued.”
Another option involved targeting certain permit holders. “We can maintain protected elevation with existing uses if two or three communities switch to surface water,” Moeckel continued, adding, “distance matters. The closer the wells, the more effect pumping has on the lake.
“We now know groundwater pumping is affecting lake level,” Moeckel maintained. “A lot of municipal wells are 3 or 4 miles away (from the lake) so it takes a long time for pumping from the aquifer to have an effect on lake levels.
A ban on irrigation, another option, doesn’t have much effect on lake level, something the DNR has reported before.
And then there’s augmentation. Studied in 2016, two alignment options were reviewed back then as a water source: Sucker Lake and East Vadnais Lake. Capital costs were still on the slides but numbers are in 2015 dollars.
“There are questions,” Doneen said. “Do we want to support augmentation with surface water? What would it cost? Is it worth the money?
“Bottom line, we know groundwater pumping is affecting lake levels. We’re going to have levels go below protected elevation if we don’t do anything different. Regardless of the courts, something needs to be done. It will take the whole north and east metro to come together. We need to start working towards water supply planning.”
