Unless the judge delays it, next week begins the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged killing George Floyd. His killing on Chicago Avenue still echoes across the country, and puts Chauvin and a metro police department on trial to tackle racism and use-of-force.
In the northeast suburbs, neighborhood policing is routine. However, many suburban departments are using this time to examine how they train and restrain. Press Publications asked each of the local departments how they train and restrain to put in perspective for suburban residents how local police departments respond. Here are the responses we received.
White Bear Lake Police Department
Has the department/agency changed any training, policies or approved restraints since the death of George Floyd? Please explain.
The WBLPD continues to focus on de-escalation as a primary resolution tool. Department policy does not authorize use of chokeholds and has not for as long as any current officer has been a member of this department. There have been changes to MN State Statute in the areas of Use of Force (609.06) and Authorized Use of Deadly Force by Peace Officers (609.066) since the summer of 2020. Our Department’s Training Unit has remained current in the instruction of our officers and vigilant in ensuring they understand the changes and their implications.
How many staff are in your department today? How does this compare to 2020?
The White Bear Lake Police Department, which also provides patrol and investigative services for the city of Gem Lake, has 31 sworn officers, including the chief and its two captain positions. Additional staffing includes records/administrative assistants, evidence technicians and part-time community service officers for a total of 42.
How has the number of calls your agency responded to changed during the past year?
The calls for service have remained consistent over the past few years, with the department responding to approximately 29,000 calls per year. There has been an increase in auto thefts and theft from autos over the past year in White Bear Lake and throughout the metro area. Auto theft rates typically involve vehicles that are left unattended and running. The department has also experienced an increase in mental health and persons in crisis calls, some of which we attribute to the stress of the pandemic.
How has the political, pandemic or racial climate affected your agency?
We experienced an increase in mental health, substance abuse and disturbance calls in 2020. While the cause cannot be certain, the rise in these types of calls definitely correlates with the events of 2020. Specific to the civil unrest following George Floyd’s death, our department is acutely aware of the need to remain vigilant in our training. Continued focus on racial equity and community policing is critical to our mission. We are grateful for the positive relationship we have been able to maintain in this community, but never take it for granted. We continue to seek new and fresh approaches to training and engagement. We also actively seek opportunities to mentor students of color attending the Law Enforcement program at Century College and invite them to consider a career in the White Bear Lake Police Department. It is critically important that our officers reflect the changing demographics of our community.
What do you want the public to know about your staff and agency?
The department participates in an innovative program to provide officers access to a mental health case worker as they confront the mental health challenges faced by community members. Through a shared position at Northeast Youth and Family Services, a case worker is assigned to work with the White Bear Lake, Roseville, Mounds View, Saint Anthony and New Brighton police departments. Each agency contributes toward the salary for this position. This unique approach affords the department a strong link to critical mental health resources when dealing with residents facing these challenges.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
The White Bear Lake Police Department serves the cities of White Bear Lake and Gem Lake. Its members are dedicated to serving the community and its changing needs. Although our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our community and residents, we are dedicated to engaging the community in productive dialogue, forming strong partnerships, and identifying meaningful solutions so that we may move productive public safety strategies forward.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office
Has the department/agency changed any training, policies or approved restraints since the death of George Floyd? Please explain.
Prior to the death of George Floyd, our agency has been committed to serving the public in a fair and objective manner and our current policies reflect this commitment.
Bias-based policing is strictly prohibited by this office. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing law enforcement services to the community with due regard for the racial, cultural or other differences of those served. It is the policy of this office to provide law enforcement services and to enforce laws equally, fairly, objectively and without discrimination toward any individual or group (Minn. Stat. § 626.8471, Subd. 3). All deputies are required to perform their duties in a fair and objective manner and are required to report any suspected or known instances of bias-based policing to a supervisor.
De-escalation techniques are heavily utilized in all aspects of our training. We conduct training scenarios that include a person in-crisis where our deputies respond and de-escalate the situation. Past trainings have included suicidal role players where the deputy is tasked with using verbal communication skills to assist the person with getting the medical help they need and voluntarily going to the hospital. We stress care, compassion, and empathy in these incidents.
We have several deputies that have completed a 35-hour crisis intervention course and have become certified crisis intervention team members through the Minnesota CIT Officer’s Association. We utilize these deputies to act as role players or coaches in our person-in-crisis and de-escalation training.
Our office ensures that all use-of-force training includes restraint techniques that do not impair respiration. We also do not teach any techniques that place hands on someone’s neck. Our policy states that restraint devices shall not be used to punish, to display authority or as a show of force.
When using any restraint, deputies should carefully balance officer safety with factors including age and health of the person, whether the person is pregnant, whether the person has a hearing or speaking disability, or any other disability.
We also have a policy that requires any deputy present and observing another deputy using force that is clearly beyond that which is objectively reasonable under the circumstances shall, when in a position to do so, intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force. A deputy who observes another employee use force that exceeds the degree of force permitted by law should promptly report these observations to a supervisor. We inform deputies of the likelihood of losing our jobs, our licenses, and being charged criminally if we fail to intervene. We accomplish this through open discussions and explaining how this is a vital policy to keep everyone safe.
All Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies completed the following training courses in 2020:
• Sexual Assault Response Training
• Conflict Management (Building Trust, Law Enforcement Roles in Conflict, Using Effective Communication Skills)
• Responding to People with Mental Illness
• Emotional and Psychological Disorders 2
• Understanding and Responding to Excited Delirium Calls
• Implicit Bias
• Cultural Diversity
• Conducted Electrical Weapon Certification
• Duty Handgun Qualification
• Less Lethal Munitions
• Use of Force
How many staff are in your department today? How does this compare to 2020?
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has approximately 450 employees. Our staffing numbers have remained fairly consistent over the past year with only a minimal reduction of staff.
How has the number of calls your agency responded to changed during the past year?
The total calls for service in 2020 were reduced in comparison to the total calls for service in 2019 due to a variety of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these factors include less traffic on the roadways, business closures and an increased number of people working from home. However, we noted a significant and alarming increase in certain types of crime, including thefts from auto, vandalism, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and simple assault.
How has the political, pandemic or racial climate affected your agency?
Our agency and staff have been impacted significantly by the pandemic. In our profession, the men and women responding to emergency calls for help do not have the ability to work from home or remote in. This has led to numerous members of our staff contracting COVID-19 or being forced to quarantine due to interactions with positive cases while responding to emergencies. The racial climate has caused us to examine how we are operating internally to ensure we are utilizing an equity-based approach to all processes, assignments, and duties. We look at who may be advantaged and who may be disadvantaged by any one policy or program and try to correct problems when they are recognized. We also became more intentional about listening to our staff to ensure that all voices are heard in the development of processes and operations. The political climate has impacted our agency by ensuring we are prudently protecting First Amendment rights of all members of the public while also protecting life and property.
What do you want the public to know about your staff and agency?
Policing is a job that is different than most jobs. It can be painful, heart-wrenching, traumatic, mentally and physically exhausting and deadly. It is also rewarding, fulfilling and transformational. The job often requires an officer to provide life-saving emergency medical care but may also necessitate the use of deadly force. Few other professions yield this profound responsibility. Policing demands split second decision making in tense, uncertain and rapidly changing situations.
The men and women of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office are selfless, compassionate, honest and diligent people who provide exceptional service to all members of our community. Our agency is committed to being transparent in our operations and we are constantly trying to improve the way we serve.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
The year 2020 inspired a universal call for change in the law enforcement profession and many law enforcement officers agree that change is necessary. Change is urgently needed for a multitude of reasons: to reduce the tragically increasing number of officer suicides that occur in the United States; to better align pre-employment education of officers; to provide adequate wellness resources; to improve organizational culture; to re-build trust. We are actively working with community members to engage in productive and occasionally difficult conversations about change. Our goal is to help develop practical and positive solutions.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Has the department/agency changed any training, policies or approved restraints since the death of George Floyd? Please explain.
With the civil unrest that occurred after the death of Mr. Floyd last summer, we did review our policies and procedures to make sure they aligned with what is expected by the public. Specifically highlighted in the media since the George Floyd incident is the use of the neck restraint. We have not trained in any form of neck restraints for many years and they are considered deadly force per our policies. Our use of force policy matches that of the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training model policy. We have always been transparent with our policies and procedures, we have a link on our website to make our policies easily accessible. All of our deputies receive training in Crisis Intervention. This training provides deputies the verbal skills to deescalate situations as our goal is to only use force as a last resort.
Here is a link to our policies for your review: co.washington.mn.us/468/Sheriffs-Office
How many staff are in your department today? How does this compare to 2020?
We have 267 full -time staff at the
Sheriff’s Office with 115 of them being sworn deputies. Along with this group of dedicated employees, we have dozens of volunteer staff that support our agency in many areas. We have the same number of employees now as we did in 2020.
How has the number of calls your agency responded to changed during the past year?
The number of calls we respond to has remained consistent as in the previous year.
How has the political, pandemic or racial climate affected your agency?
The pandemic has been a challenge for us, as it has been for everyone, from how we approach our response to calls for service, interacting with drivers during traffic stops, to how we hold meetings or shift briefings has had to be modified. Our deputies, correctional officers, dispatchers and support staff have all pulled together to ensure that even though the manner of how we provide service may have been adjusted the level of service we provide has remained at a high level.
The men and women of the multi-jurisdictional mobile field force were called upon to respond/assist to protests in and outside of Washington County and they did an exceptional job despite some very challenging conditions. Washington County Sheriff’s Office has continued to receive strong support from our residents and our local city and county officials.
What do you want the public to know about your staff and agency?
The men and women of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to providing quality law enforcement services while being responsive to the citizens we serve. Even during the pandemic and civil unrest we have continued to move forward with many initiatives and programs.
In 2020 the Patrol Division developed a new Special Enforcement Team. The deputies assigned to this team are removed from regular patrol duties and free to work on quality of life complaints, traffic related issues or they can be used as a resource for other divisions or agencies to address other community concerns.
In 2020 we partnered with the County Attorney’s Office, the Washington County Bench, Public Health, Community Services and many others to develop and implement new programs in the Jail to assist those who are dealing with a mental health challenges and from drug addictions. These programs are geared toward providing treatment to those in jail to better prepare them to be successful when they are released, ultimately ending the cycle of behavior that brought them to jail. We also created a new unit in our Investigations Division called the Coordinated Response Unit (CRU). The CRU detectives work closely with our Social Services partners to help those who are suffering from mental health challenges in our community.
Our mission, vision, and values have always been encircled in public trust and communication. We have continued to receive strong community support which is evident by the positive comments through interactions with citizens, phone calls, letters, and other correspondence we receive daily. We use our social media platform and website to connect to our community and promote interactions/trust with our Sheriff’s Office staff through events such as: coffee with a cop, Night to Unite, fishing with a cop, local community events etc. We always strive to do the right thing and treat those with who we interact with respect and dignity.
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
Has the department/agency changed any training, policies or approved restraints since the death of George Floyd? Please explain.
As with any significant event in our profession, we use it as a catalyst for a thorough review of our practices and policies to ensure that we are accomplishing our mission to protect and serve the community in a manner that preserves the public trust. For over 20 years we have not trained or authorized the practice of having a knee placed on the back of the neck, as we were concerned about potential injury to the neck and spinal cord of a person. Currently, if a knee is necessary to assist in controlling a person, it is placed on the shoulders, between the shoulder blades and away from the neck. The practices we had in place years prior to the George Floyd incident were best practices that didn’t need addressing after his death.
How many staff are in your department today? How does this compare to 2020?
We had 310 full time, part time, and temporary staff and volunteers as of Jan. 1, 2020, and as of Jan. 1, 2021 have 330 full time, part time and temporary staff and volunteers.
How has the number of calls your agency responded to changed during the past year?
The number of calls for service our agency has received in 2019 and 2020 has stayed consistent.
How has the political, pandemic or racial climate affected your agency?
Throughout the year, our office played many roles in the broader law enforcement community including the development of police reform efforts locally and nationally. Sheriff Stuart, as well as other members of the office engaged in productive dialogue at numerous peaceful protests after the George Floyd incident with concerned members of the community to hear and understand their perspectives.
2020 was a dramatically different year of community outreach initiatives for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The number of in person events was much smaller due to a plethora of canceled events due to the pandemic that have typically been hosted by the office, as well as the county and cities. This made it difficult to continue connecting with the members of our community during a time where people needed to come together. However, we are proud of how our office was still able to make connections through social media and pandemic friendly events such as the Drive Thru Santa Express.
What do you want the public to know about your staff and agency?
All members of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office continuously strive to serve our community with pride every day. While 2020 was challenging for everyone, our passion to preserve the public trust has never wavered. It remains our honor to protect the citizens of Anoka County and the State of Minnesota, and we look forward to continuing our service throughout 2021!
Centennial Lakes Police Department
Has the department/agency changed any training, policies or approved restraints since the death of George Floyd?
We have never trained in the use of vascular neck restraints. In our use of force training, we have shifted our focus to the practice of de-escalation. Through scenario-based training we emphasize to our officers the importance of avoiding force as much as possible. Since the inception of this program, our use of force numbers have gone down. We have also emphasized the need to intervene in a situation where intervention is necessary, something that tragically did not occur in Minneapolis.
How many staff are in your department today? How does this compare to 2020?
We have 16 full time officers and one part time officer. Our staffing has not changed in over 15 years.
How have the number of calls your agency responded to changed during the past year?
Due to the growth of population within our communities, as well as the surrounding cities, the number of calls continue to increase every year.
How has the political, pandemic or racial climate affected your agency?
We have always been a department that has excellent relationships with our citizens and business community. Through social media transparency we like to keep our constituents informed. During the unrest last spring and summer, we worked closely with students and staff from Centennial High School as they participated in a peaceful protest march. Through productive communication and by establishing a plan, we were able to allow their freedoms to express themselves while avoiding any major issues. With regard to the pandemic, we took great measures to ensure the workplace was being properly cleaned and also made sure officers had the proper personal protective equipment. We have been fortunate that only a few CLPD staff members have been affected with COVID-19, and all have recovered well.
What do you want the public to know about your staff and agency?
Our goal is to leave each call better than we found it. Our reputation speaks for itself. Through surveys and everyday interaction, the relationships we have with our citizens are tremendous. During the past 20 years, the overall satisfaction with our police services has been lauded. And that doesn’t happen by chance, that is something we are focused on and work toward every single day. We have compassionate officers that truly enjoy being a part of this department and serving the cities of Centerville, Circle Pines and Lexington. We are working hard to make a positive difference.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
We are in search of adding members to our Police Reserve program. The Reserve unit provides many important functions of community service. Having more reserves affords CLPD the opportunity to better staff community events while keeping costs down. There are many exciting and helpful things our Reserves do. Don’t stand on the sidelines and hope something will change, come join our team and become a more active member of your community. Contact Officer Katy Mannin at kmannin@clpdmn.com to learn more about the CLPD Reserve Program.
Lino Lakes Public Safety Department
Has the department/agency changed any training, policies or approved restraints since the death of George Floyd? Please explain.
Yes, we have had changes to our policies and practices since the tragic incident involving Mr. Floyd and we will continue to modify those as needed. For many years we have taken pride in our training programs, department values, service driven officers, and evolving policies and practices. Our department philosophies support us in always growing, learning, and evolving to best practices, and, quite frankly, our citizens expect it. Our training units pay attention to evolving best practices and nation wide events and adopt our training programs to learn from those events and comply with best practices. Our officers continue to strive towards self-awareness, effective communication strategies, and managing implicit bias. We continue to send staff to trainings to improve all of these areas. Since 2015, we have partnered with Lexipol to help monitor and modify our department policy manual to ensure we are in line with all best practices and compliant with all rules and laws. Our officers are given monthly training on select policies to keep them fresh in their minds and relevant to current events.
How many staff are in your department today? How does this compare to 2020?
We currently have 25 police staff and we are conducting a hiring process currently. We have to hire two police officers to bring us to 27. We will also be hiring one more police officer Sept. 1, 2021 to bring us to 28 police staff.
We were authorized/budgeted for 27 police staff in 2020 and we are authorized/budgeted to have 28 police staff effective Sept. 1, 2021.
How has the number of calls your agency responded to changed during the past year?
According to the Anoka County Dispatch records, our calls for service (CFS) increased by 1,002 CFS in 2020 in comparison to 2019. It should be noted that over the years this number has consistently increased and the increase from 2019 to 2020 is not unusual for our department. For some perspective on this, here is year to year increase dating back to 2016:
• 2019 to 2020 increase of 1,002
• 2018 to 2019 increase of 1,131
• 2017 to 2018 increase of 75
• 2016 to 2017 increase of 1,152
How has the political, pandemic or racial climate affected your agency?
The events that have impacted our communities so deeply of course have impacted us as a public safety agency. We have been reminded, yet again, that there is injustice in our world and we all need to do better. We have been reminded, yet again, of the trust our community members put in us, and when we do not live up to those expectation — it hurts deeply. We have been reminded, yet again, that in Lino Lakes, the relationships that have been built between our community members and their police officers is strong, meaningful, and genuine. During times when our world is hurting, in Lino Lakes, we have felt the support of our citizens. We have been reminded, yet again, that during unprecedented times, during unknown dangers and at times unable to fully protect themselves from harm — your police officers will proudly show up for duty to serve our great citizens.
What do you want the public to know about your staff and agency?
We remain committed to providing a high level of service to our community, preserving public safety, and continuing to operate in a manner that invokes public trust in our agency.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
As your police chief, I see firsthand, daily, the remarkable work your police officers do while serving our citizens and protecting our city. They are highly trained, compassionate, and dedicated professionals and I am proud to serve alongside of them. Please know, we will continue to look for ways to provide the highest degree of service possible and we will always strive to be better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.