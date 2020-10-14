When her father died Oct. 2, Mari Pew wrote a letter to Art’s neighbors on Manitou Island. She wanted to share the sad news that her dad was now reunited with his beloved Judy, “riding the golden train of heaven together again.”
She also wanted to thank them for being wonderful neighbors these past decades after the family moved to White Bear Lake from Chicago in 1970 when Art took a job with Burlington Northern Railroad.
“Of the many options of places they were offered, it was the embodiment of Manitou Island and its natural, untamed wonders that brought the Pew Zoo home here for 50 happy, amazing years,” Mari wrote.
Mari said her dad, she called him Boppa, was a humble and simple man who insisted his children justify in writing why they needed something.
“Dad’s idea of fancy was a Radio Shack stereo,” noted Art’s youngest daughter. “He wasn’t materialistic and was always about living within your means. He never drove a new car. He had an old banana-yellow Ford Fairlane with rust. Yellow is a railroad car color.”
Keep in mind, this is a man whose grandfather co-founded the Pew Charitable Trusts, a multibillion-dollar nonprofit based in Philadelphia.
Formed in 1948 by the children of Joseph Newton Pew, who founded Sun Oil Company (Sunoco), the nonpartisan Pew Trusts serve the public interest by “improving public policy, informing the public and invigorating civic life.” The well-known Pew Research Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C., is a subsidiary.
Art served on the trust’s board of directors from 1998 until his retirement in 2008, when he was honored as an emeritus director for the rest of his life.
His family said Art’s fascination with trains started at an early age. As a youngster, he would watch the steam engines at the Oyster Bay terminus roundhouse on Long Island. He worked summers as a laborer on railroads out east and after college at Princeton University and fulfillment of his ROTC military obligation, went to work for railroad companies like the Chicago Belt Railway and Burlington Northern.
During this time, Art put his Army training as a weapons guidance systems specialist to work, playing a major role in the development of automated car identification (ACI), a system that was ultimately adopted by the nation’s railroads to track their rolling stock throughout North America. It had a significant positive revenue impact on its users, for which he was honored by the Association of American Railroads.
Railroading was also his major avocation, an example of which was his partnership in a private executive rail car, which he named “Gritty Palace.” Purchased by a group calling itself GNW&B, standing for “Go No Where & Back,” he used the land yacht to travel North America with family and friends, hooked on to an Amtrak train.
The 1912 dark green Pullman was originally built for Rock Island Rail executives. Elegantly appointed with rich mahogany and polished brass, the four-bedroom, two-bath car was 83 feet long and slept eight. Mari remembers sitting on milk cans as a child on the car’s open platform waving at people as they passed. Her dad always insisted they wave. “There was no television or radio; we played cards and board games or we sat on the platform with our safety glasses with dad watching the world go by,” she recalled. To this day, she can’t pass a train without waving to the conductor.
Art’s full life also included competitive swimming as a member of the Seal Harbor Club, The Hotchkiss School, Princeton University, and the U.S. Army swimming teams. Catering to his lifelong love of the sea, he enjoyed sailing, reef fishing in Bermuda and the tropics, and deep sea hand lining for cod and haddock off the coast of Mount Desert Island, Maine, where his family has maintained a summer residence since 1914.
Her dad was always grateful for the island and White Bear Lake, Mari said. “We were fortunate to live in paradise. Dad was about being within the spirit and vitality and beauty of the island,” she wrote in her letter. “Dad admired all the challenges an old house on an island had to offer. And never a
complaint about it. And of course, he always had his favorite dog by his side.”
Her parents loved to entertain, both on the Gritty Palace and at home. Judy, nicknamed Lambie, loved to cook for family and friends and host grand parties, especially at Christmas.
Judy preceded Art in death five years ago at age 80. She was a “forever philanthropist for organizations that aided those in need and locally is probably best remembered as creator and director of White Bear’s Central Follies, a junior high theater group that drew kids to the stage,” read her obituary.
“Mom would lock herself up in a Minneapolis hotel room to write the plays and lyrics,” Mari recalled. “I still get notes from kids who were in The Follies in the ’70s and ’80s, saying it changed their life. She had a heart of gold.”
Kathy Johnson of the White Bear Press family worked with Judy on the Follies. She said the Pews were generous in ways that didn’t need recognition. “They were quiet in how they enriched people’s lives,” she observed.
An old family friend described Art as “truly one in a million” in an email shared by Mari.
“He exuded all the qualities that any of us would do well to aspire to: humility, joy, wonder, adventure, love and gratitude. He embodied them all,” John Connelly wrote. He mentioned the big old station wagons the Pews drove. “To me, it expressed that was about something other than the material, something more lasting and precious. He understood the gift that life is and at the same time, didn’t take himself too seriously. He was grateful to be surrounded by those he loved.”
In her letter to the neighbors, Mari told them Art saw being an island member a great accomplishment and was most humbled by it. “But with great grace, he never got too big for his britches,” she said. “His humbleness and lack of material desires was often a loving jest for those who knew, saw and loved him. He embodied simplicity.”
Mari, a White Bear grad who lives only a few miles from her parent’s home, said a day won’t go by that she won’t feel the love, lessons and silliness instilled by her father. “If I share only half of his humility and gratitude,” she said, “I will have all that I need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.