Proposed tax levy reflects serious increase

WHITE BEAR LAKE — September is tax levy time. And the number for 2023 is up.
Reflected in the $1,875,000 increase over the previous levy is a 12.5%, or $1,008,000, increase for operations and a 2.45% increase, or $198,000, for debt service related to the 2022 street improvement project. But that’s not all.
City Council decided to move ahead with the public safety building project at its Sept. 13 meeting, which adds $669,000 to debt service in 2023. The city will issue bonds to finance the renovations.
That increase in debt service puts the preliminary levy 23% higher than the previous levy, and brings the total proposed to $9,955,000.
“This increase is shocking and scares me, but I was sold on it for a bunch of reasons,” observed Mayor Dan Louismet. “Everyone is facing increased costs. Our main revenue stream is the tax levy. The increase is substantial, there’s no denying that. We are going to build a shiny new police and fire station, which we’ve decided is worthy of spending tax dollars on, and we’ve decided to better compensate our employees so we’re competitive in the market. Those are two noble endeavors, and they’re costly. We are still dead last (per capita) in comparable cities and that’s a good place to be. There’s not a lot of fat in the city’s budget. The city operates as frugal as it can.”
The mayor was referring to a list of 11 cities with similar populations that shows White Bear Lake on the bottom for taxes per capita. Residents will pay $450 in taxes, according to a chart provided to council, compared to $629 paid per capita for Shoreview residents and $1,504 for Golden Valley residents. The numbers are based on 2023 proposed levies.
To offset the proposed tax levy, staff has prepared a budget showing a deficit of $968,328, noted City Manager Lindy Crawford. The deficit will be covered by use of unrestricted surplus cash in the general fund balance, as discussed in an earlier work session, she said.
So what does an increased tax levy mean to property owners?
The 2022 median value home for taxes payable in 2023 is $306,100, which is a 17.6% increase from 2022. The city’s portion of the tax burden for this property in 2023 is $725.
“For this annual tax, the property owner will continue to receive exceptional quality of life in White Bear Lake with 24/7 police and fire and ambulance response; street maintenance, parks and recreation; election activities; and access to staff, elected officials and publications,” Crawford wrote in the council memo. See pie chart showing how the tax is distributed.
The city has tracked market values and tax burdens for five residential properties for years. New numbers show market values increased by 6 to 20% for the five properties.
The home at 2547 Elm Drive saw the lowest net change (6%) in value, increasing by $20,600 from 2022 to 2023, or from $343,300 to $363,900. Owners pay $879 in city taxes.
The home at 2517 Manitou Island saw the largest net change with a 20% increase in market value. The home went from $2,170,000 in 2022 to an estimated value of $2,595,000 in 2023. The city’s share of the home’s tax burden is $7,625.
Property taxes, of course, provide most of the city’s operating revenue, accounting for $8,233,000 of the $12,444,000 budgeted next year.
The city manager provided a list of significant expenditure changes that include the following:
• Salary adjustments per the new pay plan
• Increase in health insurance benefits
• Addition of two full-time firefighters/paramedics
• Replacement of playground sand in Podvin, Ramaley and Spruce Parks
• Improved services for public safety responders’ mental health
Crawford also provided a list of significant revenue changes, including:
• Unavoidable decrease in permit revenue (school district permits are complete)
• Interest revenue not budgeted due to market uncertainty
• A shift in the fiscal disparity shared pool of tax base for the metro area, which reduced the city’s contribution by 2.7% and the distribution by 7.6%. Net effect means the city receives a lower amount to offset tax levy
• Unavoidable decrease of $506,000 in local government aid
The city manager also wanted to share the following items in the capital improvement plan that are budgeted for 2023 but do not impact the proposed tax levy:
• Fleet replacement for police, four vehicles, and building department, one vehicle.
• Police squad equipment and body-worn cameras
• Fire rescue boat for $190,000. The city planned to replace an $870,000 fire engine in 2023 but this was pushed to 2024 to ease funding needs in the equipment acquisition fund yet still meet the fire department’s needs.
Comments from council members were favorable towards the levy hike.
Member Dan Jones commented, “it had to be done. The public safety building had to be done. I think we’ve held the line pretty good through COVID. Yes, this one is a whopper, but I’m in favor.”
Member Kevin Edberg feels the city “has done too little for too long. What makes us a frugal city is the talent we employ. The evidence is clear we have not kept up with competitors, and I think that’s wrong. I don’t object to the increases.”
Edberg also expressed concern that financial reserves are being drawn down to subsidize the levy increase. “I think about ongoing sustainability. I am concerned we’re not taxing enough and drawing down too many of our resources to cushion the impact.”
Council Member Bill Walsh had a different view. “We are tapping the city’s savings account, but not in a crazy way. I appreciate that,” he said.
Walsh encouraged taxpayers to give council input regarding the levy. “This is preliminary,” he reminded. “If folks think the burden is too much, give us feedback. I’m open to good ideas.”
Council will hold the required truth-in-taxation hearing Dec. 13 before adopting the 2023 final tax levy and budget. As always, the number may be reduced before final adoption in December, but not increased.
