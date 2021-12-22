WHITE BEAR LAKE — The preliminary tax levy of $8,080,000, approved in September, stands as adopted. The levy amount could be lowered but not raised since that earlier approval.
As reported then, the proposed levy reflects a $347,000 increase in overall general fund operations over last year’s levy, a $163,000 levy to support 2021 debt service obligations and $200,000 to support the gradual migration of engineering department operations out of the construction fund into the general fund.
The general fund is what keeps the city humming. The fund provides police and fire services, planning and zoning, public works and other general government operations. Property taxes, as City Manager Ellen Hiniker reminded, provide 55% of the fund’s revenue.
Police consume 40% of the general fund pie with public works taking the next biggest bite at 18% and general government eating 14%. Fire accounts for 9% of the total.
So how did property values fare? A city’s portion of property taxes are dependent on two things: an increase or decrease in a property’s market value and an increase or decrease in tax rate.
Overall market values in the city increased by 2.2%, or about $66.8 million. That is down from last year’s 7.2% increase. More specifically, the increase in value based on property classification was 2.4% for residential, 5.2% for apartments, 0.6% for commercial and 0.9% for industrial.
A median-value home in White Bear Lake is priced at $260,300, a $4,700 jump from 2021. The impact of the tax levy on that home is $548 in 2022, or $55 more than last year’s median-valued home. Keep in mind that’s just the city portion of the property tax statement.
Hiniker pointed out that a median-value homeowner pays $18.25 per month for police services; $3.65 for snow removal; $4.11 for fire and $2.74 per month for the parks department. "It helps put things in perspective about what people are paying for," she said.
The proposed budget for 2022, $52.9 million, was also approved by council at the Dec. 14 meeting. The general fund accounts for 24% of the budget, or $12.9 million, and reflects an increase in expenditures of $814,000, with personnel costs accounting for about 77% of the increase.
It was noted in the finance director’s report that proposed revenues for 2022 show greater optimism than last year based on the economy’s current and projected performance.
Permit revenues, for one, will add to city coffers over the next few years. Building permit revenues for three school district projects tied to the 2019 bond referendum came in at the end of 2020. That number was $358,000 more than expected. Revenues related to these projects will expand in 2022 as work at North Campus continues.
The city also received its first half of $2.78 million in American Rescue Plan Aid in July. There are limitations in how the money can be spent, but the city has three years to do it. The aid cannot be used to offset the tax levy. It can be used for revenue replacement and things like water and sewer infrastructure or premium pay for critical workers. The city calculated a revenue loss from the pandemic at $2 million.
Council Member Doug Biehn thanked staff for its work on the budget. "Our city has done a fantastic job getting things done without spending money," he said.
A copy of the 2022 budget is posted on the city website.
The Truth in Taxation public hearing preceded the council’s vote on the levy. No one spoke.
— Debra Neutkens
