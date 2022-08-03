The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is cracking down on the Water Gremlin facility in White Bear Township with a substantial amendment to its air quality permit.
“With this air permit, we are holding Water Gremlin accountable,” said Craig McDonnell, assistant commissioner with the MPCA. “We have set new, more stringent limits on pollution emissions and we have established new requirements for how the company operates and reports its monitoring data to us.”
Dozens of White Bear Lake area citizens and local, county and state government officials turned out to hear about the proposed air quality permit at a public forum on July 24 at Century College.
Several new limits and operating requirements have been added to this permit:
• A five-year expiration instead of the current non-expiring status, which allows the agency to reevaluate the total facility on a regular basis.
• More emission units are included, with specific emission and process limitations. As part of this permitting process, the MPCA evaluated more pollutants than are included in the existing permit. As a result, the agency established a greater number of emission limits and new operating requirements to limit pollution.
• The MPCA established emission limits and operating requirements based on site-specific analysis of air impacts — air modeling and air toxics assessment — and taking into account current ambient monitoring data. In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the MPCA developed human health benchmarks for the solvent that has replaced TCE in compliance with the TCE ban mandate to ensure the replacement solvent will not cause adverse impacts.
• Water Gremlin must adhere to more stringent requirements to demonstrate compliance with the permit. Primary requirements include record-keeping, calculations, stack testing and reporting, as well as backup (secondary) methods to verify the reliability of the primary methods.
•New requirements call for continued ambient monitoring of t-DCE around the facility. This monitoring will help ensure the effectiveness of the multiple permit conditions and the protection of human health. Monitoring results must be reported regularly.
Sheri Smith, a board member of the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG), said Water Gremlin has polluted the air, water and soil for over 24 years.
“Today, we remain concerned over this matter about the exposure we've had to toxic and carcinogenic chemicals,” Smith said. “As we review the details of this new air permit we're looking for pretty simple things — protection for citizens, accountability and evidence of true culture change at Water Gremlin. Evidence that they will not continue their bad business practices that show complete disregard for human health, for our environment and for the welfare of the workers at the plant.”
White Bear Lake area resident Denny Stevens asked, “How many more people have to get sick before some changes are made?”
“I'm living with somebody that is sick, and it's tough,” Stevens added. “One human life is not worth what I'm hearing. I'm sorry, but that's just the way I feel. People are getting sick, and I just don't get it.”
McDonnell responded and said people at the MPCA realize that residents are stressed over the actions of Water Gremlin.
“They were exposed to TCE emissions that were higher than they should have been, and that has impacted your lives,” McDonnell said. “Minnesota statutes state that companies that are not in compliance do have the opportunity to come back into compliance. This is the case with Water Gremlin right now. So we're building a permit, (and) working closely with the Department of Health to find the health base limits there that are protective to human health and the environment. You’re speaking to real pain. If you want Water Gremlin out, this isn't going to address that. I just wanted to acknowledge that and thank you for that comment.”
No one from the Water Gremlin spoke at the meeting, but there was a two-page letter on a table in the back of the meeting room from Bradley Hartsell, company president.
Regarding the air quality permit, a paragraph in the letter stated, “In the course of our permit review and discussions with the MPCA, we have requested a slightly higher allowance of usage in the short term for our coating process than what is proposed in the current draft of the permit to facilitate our firm commitment to move UV coating and less total emissions over the life of the permit. Our requested limit allows for emissions that are well below even the most conservative assumptions and unconventional risk evaluation done by the MDH and most importantly, far below the U.S. Environment Protection Agency's risk limit used at sites all around the country.”
The public can review the draft air quality permit and provide comments until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on the MPCA’s website at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/water-gremlin.
