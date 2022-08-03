The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is cracking down on the Water Gremlin facility in White Bear Township with a substantial amendment to its air quality permit.

“With this air permit, we are holding Water Gremlin accountable,” said Craig McDonnell, assistant commissioner with the MPCA. “We have set new, more stringent limits on pollution emissions and we have established new requirements for how the company operates and reports its monitoring data to us.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.