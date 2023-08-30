Proposed budget submitted to county board 

SAINT PAUL — Ramsey County Manager Ryan O’Connor proposed the 2024-25 biennial budget to the board of commissioners. The budget was developed with a resident-centric focus by incorporating key learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic and including extensive community feedback.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.