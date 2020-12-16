WHITE BEAR LAKE — As it does every year at this time, City Council approved the 2020 tax levy and proposed 2021 budget.
Adopted was a $7.37 million 2020 levy, collectible in 2021. No one spoke at the Dec. 8 truth in taxation hearing.
As reported previously, the levy increased by $462,000 over last year. Of that amount, $203,000 is for the general fund; $152,000 for equipment and $107,000 for debt service for street improvements and major equipment purchases.
Councilman Bill Walsh offered an amendment to the resolution, asking that funds from the federal CARES Act (COVID relief) be used to offset the property tax increase. A majority of council members disagreed.
"The amendment I offer is to reduce the levy by $203,000 and replace it with CARES Act money," Walsh said. "We were given this pot of money to offset pandemic-related costs. Then we had extra money to get out in the community; relief to businesses and individuals, and nonprofits. We had no choice but to hand out money. But the rules changed, and we were able to capture the rest of that money and convert to the Economic Development fund. It's not a complicated issue, I think we have enough CARES Act money to offset the levy.
"It still leaves a balance in CARES Act money for next year," Walsh maintained. "Things are getting better. I think there is strong indication there will be another federal and state relief package. It's one time to lower the tax burden. It's not going to blow anyone's tax bill. But it's a little bit to keep in people's pockets."
Councilman Dan Jones said he appreciated what Walsh was proposing but felt the money needed to be reserved for people who really need it. "I don't need the $22 back on my taxes," he said. "If we did use the funds, I'd much rather see it put into capital improvement, something we're borrowing for."
Councilman Kevin Edberg didn't share Walsh's optimism about forthcoming events. "I don't think the next six months are going to be economically good times," he said. "I'm concerned about an increase in evictions and the social malady of homelessness. Leaving the money in reserves is a better place right now."
The amendment failed 3-2; members Walsh and Steve Engstran voted yes.
Incidentally, there was an incredibly rude interruption during a Zoom presentation on the levy. An unidentified woman profanely threatened City Manager Ellen Hiniker with physical violence. The woman was quickly muted and removed from the "room."
The 2021 general fund budget was also approved in the amount of $12,142,500. Half of the city's general fund is supported by property taxes. Other sources of revenue have remained rather flat, Hiniker said.
In other notes of interest, a median home is valued at $256,000; an increase of 5.3%, or $12,900. That home's city taxes are $490.
A median home pays a monthly tax of $2.86 for street/sidewalk maintenance and snow removal; $16.75 for police; $3.27 for fire protection and $2.45 for parks maintenance.
