Elouise Suoja, a senior at Mahtomedi High School, has her own baking business, 350 Degrees Bakery. Suoja recently started selling her baked goods at Anchor Coffee House in White Bear Lake.
“I started baking muffins and cookies at home about four years ago. Then when I was a sophomore, I got a job at My Little Cakes in Stillwater, and that really taught me how to bake. Basically, everything I learned is from there,” Suoja said.
Since then, she’s catered for weddings, parties and has baked private orders on her own. At the end of this past summer, Suoja began supplying Anchor Coffee House with her baked goods.
She explained that she had made cookies for her neighbor’s graduation party and Anchor’s owner, Brad Atkinson, tried some of her cookies. He reached out to her to bake for them. “It was really cool to get that opportunity,” Suoja said.
Atkinson said Suoja was a great “fit” for the Anchor. “We make a very solid effort to support, promote and encourage young adults in the White Bear Lake community. A lot of our young partners are artists, musicians — even writers. Elouise just happens to be a very talented young woman and a super awesome baker,” he said. “We have a very amazing team, and it keeps growing, one talented young adult at a time.”
Suoja restocks her goods at Anchor weekly. A variety of her items are available there, including cake pops, cupcakes, cookies, and gluten-free items. She has a cottage food license.
For other orders, Suoja said people typically message her through her bakery’s Instagram page, and she keeps business cards at Anchor. She said she gets a lot of business just by word of mouth. She doesn’t have a website, but hopes to soon.
Of her business name, Suoja said, “I picked that name because I bake all of my goods at 350 degrees, so I thought it was a fitting name.”
Some of her favorite items to bake are cupcakes and cake, because she likes the creativity they allow. She also enjoys making different types of cookies. “There’s so many different flavors you can combine,” she said.
Suoja uses all of her own original recipes. Her favorite flavor is coconut blackberry, though she also does a smore’s cupcake with marshmallow frosting and a banana peanut butter combination.
Suoja is saving the money she makes from catering jobs for college. She was recently accepted to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for its baking and pastry program. She also plans to take business courses. “I’m really excited to learn more there,” she said.
She hopes to open up a bakery sometime in the future, whether that’s after college or 10 years down the road.
In addition to baking, Suoja stays busy through a variety of other activities. She plays guitar and ukulele and has been dancing for many years at 4th Street Dance Center.
“I have a hobby farm where I breed bunnies for fun,” she shared.
Suoja also has her own Etsy shop, where she sells accessories made from upcycled materials.
“I have a lot of hobbies,” Suoja said, laughing.
Suoja expressed gratitude for the people who have invested in her so far and said she would like to be a mentor to others who may have an interest in baking.
