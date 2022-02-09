Plans for a safer track and varsity baseball field have moved forward after the Mahtomedi School Board at its Jan. 27 gave the green light for the administration to advertise for bids for high school stadium renovations.
The project came about when the high school athletic director approached district officials to discuss the safety hazard posed by baseballs flying onto the track and field, said Board Member Lucy Payne.
The most hazardous part of the current stadium exists along the first baseline, which is adjacent to the track.
Plans to prevent participants in track and field events from being clobbered by foul balls include the installation of higher and longer chain-link fencing around the backstop and foul lines. The third baseline will have 136 feet of 8-foot-high black vinyl chain-link fencing and 32 feet of protective netting. The first baseline will have approximately 200 feet of 8-foot-high vinyl chain link fencing and 32 feet of protective netting. Improvements also include a new concrete backstop, a concrete walk, a maintenance strip and sod and site restoration.
Work is expected to start this summer and be substantially complete by fall, said Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess.
The estimated project cost is $350,000, which will be funded through a combination of operating capital and long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) proceeds.
The district expects to award the work to the lowest bidding contractor in March.
After much board discussion, the project is moving forward, and creative scheduling has kept students out of danger until the project is complete, Payne said. "We can use the facilities more often and with more flexibility once the improvements are done," she said.
In other action from the Jan 27 Mahtomedi School Board meeting:
The district will bond to finance the O. H. Anderson (OHA) ventilation improvement project, after the board approved the official intent resolution for the sale of $8,570,000 in general obligation facilities maintenance bonds, Series 2022A. Proceeds from sale are to be deposited in the building construction fund (06). Net proceeds from the sale are estimated to be $8,220,827, after deducting capitalized interest and the cost of issuance. The board will be asked to award the sale at its Feb. 24 regular meeting. The district expects to close the sale on March 17. The interest rate on the bonds is currently estimated to be 2.04%. Tax impact on a median value $400,000 home will be approximately $29, which will be added to the taxes payable 2023 property tax bill, said Matthew Hammer, municipal adviser, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. The tax will appear on property tax bills up through taxes payable 2029. This addition to the property tax bill will be the interest-only payments, with the goal of minimizing the impact of the debt while keeping taxes down, Hammer said.
Mahtomedi has many organizations throughout the district who continue to be generous with time and financial contributions. The board formally accepted $36,213.28 in cash donations in November and December. Highlights from the $7,984.54 in November donations include $2,908.24 from the O. H. Anderson (OHA) Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for OHA Scholastic Short Reads; $1,783 from Ludus LLC for Mahtomedi Middle School ticket proceeds; and $1,290 from the American Legion for Mahtomedi Middle School athletics and youth activities. Highlights for the $28,228.74 in December donations include $16,432 from the First Down Foundation to the high school football program; an anonymous donor gave $4,000 for community education programming; and the OHA PTO donated $3,415.96 for the OH Guided Reading Program. Lifetouch donated $5,656.84 in reimbursements for all four schools.
The board has given its top administrator a positive vote of confidence: Board Chair Stacey Stout presented a statement on the superintendent's annual evaluation. Overall, the board has full confidence in the work Barb Duffrin has done this year as superintendent; she has shown strong leadership, constantly monitoring the situation by adjusting and innovating, the statement said. Duffrin's communications on health and safety issues have been refined and concise, giving detailed information to parents and ensuring transparency when appropriate. These and Duffrin's successful budget and levy work are just a few of the highlights from the board’s evaluation.
COVID-19 case numbers are still high, but trending downward compared to where the district was when students and staff returned from winter break, Duffrin said. Health officials are expecting this next COVID peak to top out very soon. Staffing levels plaguing other school districts are "hanging in there" in District 832, she said. "We've had a lot of hands on deck."
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
