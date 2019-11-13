Lake Links Association Co-chairs Steve Wolgamot and Mike Brooks shared this update as the 2019 construction season comes to a close:
• Trail elements in the northern part of Mahtomedi are completed, including connections from Maple to Neptune, an electronic-signaled crosswalk at Neptune and other trail elements in Streetcar Park and on the Burlington Northern Trail.
• The footings are in for the covered bridge near Streetcar Park in Mahtomedi. Expect to see a complete bridge yet this year.
• The design for one-third mile of curb-separated trail along Birchwood Road is essentially complete, with installation expected in spring.
• Ramsey County has hired the consultant for final design of the South Shore Boulevard elements of the trail, but construction is not likely to be completed until 2021.
• We are negotiating for the privately funded construction of a "depot" pavilion in Bellaire Park as part of a redesign of the park by White Bear Township.
• Preliminary design work is nearly complete for the route along MN 96, which is intended to include traffic calming and speed control elements and intersection enhancement. Further clarification of the extent of the public right of way is anticipated, followed by detailed discussions with landowners.
• Right-of-way commitments continue to come in from Dellwood landowners. Nearly 90% of the most favored route through Dellwood has now been promised. Discussions will continue with those whom we haven't yet had a chance to meet.
• Tours of the route are ongoing and available to anyone who would like a better understanding of the plan and progress. Email lakelinksmn@gmail.com to set up a tour.
The next Lake Links meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Mahtomedi District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave. in Mahtomedi. Washington County planner Emily Jorgensen will speak about public input the county has been collecting and its vision for a countywide bicycle and pedestrian plan. We'll also have updates on Lake Links Trail progress. All are welcome. See the Lake Links website or email lakelinksmn@gmail.com for more information.
Meanwhile, Washington County would like to hear your thoughts on its bike and pedestrian plan. County officials and a consulting firm will use information gathered from the public to create a blueprint for bike route development. They will build off of the existing network of trails, paved shoulders, and sidewalks and create new portions of trails where there are gaps. Add your thoughts, concerns and ideas to the interactive map the county is using to gather citizen input. See https://hkgi.mysocialpinpoint.com/washington-county-bike-and-ped-plan#/
Submitted by Mary Hoff
