When Frassati Catholic Academy students return to school, they will be greeted by signage throughout the building.
Signs will show the kids how to navigate their day. They will direct traffic, explain hygiene care and list ways to protect themselves and others.
But those signs mean the K-8 students in the White Bear Lake parochial school will definitely be in the building — as is the case with other local private schools.
“Distance learning is sometimes necessary, but it can never replace the positive interactions between our teachers and our students,” said Principal Patrick Gallivan. “We are excited to be back together at Frassati and kick off the school year in our building on Tuesday, Sept. 8.”
Gallivan worked with “faculty and staff, multiple committees, many other Catholic School principals, archdiocesan leaders and our bishops to develop plans so we can reopen school safely,” said Communications Director Kate Franssen-Hansen in a press release.
In addition, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis established a task force of experts in education finance, communication, law, public and mental health for this purpose, she reported.
Most public schools will start with either a hybrid model — distance learning at home combined with in-person learning in the classroom — and some, like all Minneapolis schools, will start with everyone at home learning remotely.
But private schools report that they’ve worked diligently since last spring, when students in all schools had to stay home at the onset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, to figure out how they can safely bring their students back to their classrooms.
That includes St. Jude of the Lake, an elementary school in Mahtomedi, and K-12 Liberty Classical Academy in White Bear Lake. It helps that most private schools have smaller enrollments to manage.
“Our students will be back full time on Sept. 8,” said Carrie Hackman, St. Jude principal. Asked how they arrived at that decision, she said, “Oh, gosh, months and months of planning. Working together as an archdiocese, with advisors and consultants. We are under the umbrella of the archdiocese.”
St. Jude will see how it goes.
“Hopefully, it will be a good year,” said Hackman. “We are not sure what the right answer is, but we have been putting the right protocols in place, and we’ve been praying. And if not, we’ll go to distance learning.”
Liberty Classical Academy will start Aug. 31 with “in-person learning five days a week,” reports Samantha Hegseth, director of communications.
“At this time, we will not have a separate distance-learning program for our families, but we will provide distance-learning resources for students who are absent from the classroom due to quarantines, etc. during the school year for COVID-related reasons.”
They also have the technological capability to transition to online learning if necessary, she said.
Frassati Catholic Academy’s safety measures will include age-appropriate masks for students, teachers and staff in the building; temperature checks; small classes and age-appropriate classroom arrangements; teachers transitioning rooms versus moving the whole class; multiple sanitation stations; safe disinfectant for use throughout the school day; and UV lights used in the HVAC system, similar to those in hospitals and restaurants.
A COVID-9 Preparedness Plan has been completed and will be made available to families soon. “Any member of our community who displays symptoms will be isolated and sent home until they are cleared to return to campus,” Frassati’s press release stated.
At Liberty Classical Academy, a long list of COVID-related policies has been posted on its website.
For example, teachers will be required to clean counters, common surfaces, tables, desks and chairs at the end of each day. Staff will be trained on new sanitization requirements for students, proper hand-washing technique and effective daily cleaning measures.
Posters and banners will be prominently displayed to remind all individuals in the building about safety measures. Everyone will be required to use hand sanitizers placed at the entrance of each classroom as they enter and as they leave.
Multiple times each day, the school nurse on site will wipe down high-touch areas like door handles and entry points, and common use areas like the teachers’ lounge and the gymnasium.
Everyone will wear masks (unless alone) in hallways, bathrooms, common spaces and large-group gatherings. Exceptions will be made for those medically exempt, and for preschool and kindergarten.
Social distancing policy will revolve around having students in cohorts (groups who regularly socialize together) in classrooms and the cafeteria, 6 feet apart. Students in grades 1-5 will eat lunch in their classrooms at the start of the year.
As for the primary concern: “We are trusting that our families/staff are checking regularly themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms and will stay home when COVID-symptoms are displayed.”
