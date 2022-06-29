HUGO — Liberty Classical Academy will construct an approximately 2,000-square-foot addition to the former Withrow Elementary School in Hugo.
The former school, located at 10158 122nd St. N, was a part of the Stillwater School District before it closed its doors in 2018. The building sat vacant until Liberty Classical Academy, which currently leases space at the Church of St. Pius X in White Bear Lake, purchased the property.
Plans for the school include the construction of an approximately 1,800-square-foot canopy for the main entrance of the school, as well as the addition of 35 parking spaces to the parking lot on the east side of the building.
Morgan Traynor, a parent of a Liberty Classical Academy student, said, “The opportunity we have to move Liberty Classical Academy into Hugo and onto this property means that we have the opportunity to start as the elementary school and then continue to grow our Liberty family out in that area. That’s really exciting for us.”
The building will house the private school’s pre-K through second grade students. Third grade up to twelfth grade will remain at the White Bear location for now. “The hope is that eventually the whole campus will be out there. This is the beginning,” Headmaster Rebekah Hagstrom said.
“We are really excited that we are able to take an abandoned building that has left that community and reinvigorate it with families, kids and classrooms instead of just an empty space,” Trainer said.
When the school began in 2003, it had 28 students. This year, Liberty is expected to have 400 students in K-12.
