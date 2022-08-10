Justin John Mitchell, 28, of White Bear Township, has been sentenced to 17 months in prison after he was convicted of being in possession of child pornography. Mitchell admitted to setting up a camera to film a 9-year-old girl undressing in 2019.

The police were called after someone discovered that Mitchell was positioning cameras to catch a 9-year-old girl undressing and showering, according to the criminal complaint.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.