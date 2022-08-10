Justin John Mitchell, 28, of White Bear Township, has been sentenced to 17 months in prison after he was convicted of being in possession of child pornography. Mitchell admitted to setting up a camera to film a 9-year-old girl undressing in 2019.
The police were called after someone discovered that Mitchell was positioning cameras to catch a 9-year-old girl undressing and showering, according to the criminal complaint.
In May, Mitchell pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to a January charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor. One week after pleading guilty, federal prosecutors charged Mitchell with two counts of possessing child pornography. As part of the plea agreement, six counts of possessing child pornographic work were dismissed at last week's sentencing Zoom hearing at the Sherburne County Jail.
On Jan 7, two days after Mitchell was charged in Ramsey County, a probation officer made an unscheduled visit to Mitchell's home and found an Amazon Kindle Fire, which is an unauthorized device for a registered sex offender. Mitchell was registered as a sex offender in White Bear Township and, at the time, was under court supervision following Ramsey County convictions in 2015 and 2018 for possessing child pornography. Law enforcement officers found more than 1,930 videos and images of child pornography on the tablet in Mitchell's home.
Police seized Mitchell's electronic devices, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children conducted a lengthy review of the thousands of images and 12 videos of child pornography.
Mitchell was charged in August 2019 with interfering with the privacy of a minor for the production of videos. That case was dismissed, and the slightly altered charge was consolidated with the child pornography possession charges.
