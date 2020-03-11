Preventing the use of lead in fish tackle

SAINT PAUL — A group of Girl Scouts who attend Sunrise Middle School in White Bear Lake would like to see Minnesota join a growing list of states and regions that have taken action to protect wildlife health by banning the use of lead in fishing tackle. The girls’ idea is now encapsulated in legislation being carried by Sen. Chuck Wiger (DFL-Maplewood) and Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL-Maplewood).
“We are proud of the abundant natural resources and long tradition of outdoor recreation in Minnesota, but we have to take steps to protect it, and preventing the use of lead in fishing would be a great step,” said Wiger. “I want to thank these student leaders for their passion and commitment to putting their ideas in action and advocating for this important bill at the Legislature.”
Lead is a toxic metal that in sufficient quantities has adverse effects on the nervous and reproductive systems of mammals and birds. Found in most fishing jigs and sinkers, this metal is poisoning wildlife such as loons and eagles. There are alternatives to traditional lead tackle. Anglers can now use sinkers and jigs made from materials such as tin, bismuth, steel and tungsten-nickel alloy. These substitutes are available at established sporting goods retailers and on the internet.
“I’m proud of the work that these students are doing to take the lead on protecting our state’s fish and our state’s water, and it’s on us to follow their lead,” said Fischer. “Let’s get to work and move this legislation forward this year.”
The legislation (HF3825/SF3892) is currently awaiting action.
From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.