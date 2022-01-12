Press Publications wants to hear your greatest love stories—anything worthy of a Nicholas Sparks novel to a blind date gone right will do! This is your chance to tell the community how you charmed your way into 50-plus years of marriage or were pleasantly surprised by a secret admirer. Submit your meet-cutes, your golden anniversaries and anything else that makes you and your boo go “awww” to quadnews@presspubs.com or leave a voicemail at 651-407-1227.
Latest News
- Hugo Police Reports
- JL Schwieters given OK (with conditions) for next building
- Christmas Bird Count suggests winter of tufted titmice ahead
- Challenge-mode foraging: Finding wild foods in Minnesota winter
- Jury trials set for suspects in Lino Lakes homicide
- Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announces retirement
- The Citizen: E-edition, January 13, 2021
- Press Publications seeking Valentine’s Day stories
Most Popular
Articles
- Stillwater Area Chamber ready to host the world's biggest block party
- Bigger, better ice maze returns
- Hard work makes Blackhawk pilot's dream come true
- Blaine artist’s passion for art and fellowship flourishes
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- The ‘meat guy’ expresses gratitude to those who serve
- Things you may not know about Martin Luther King Jr.
- Becoming optimistic during tough times
- White Bear Lake Area High School Sports Briefs
- Wrestling: Zephyrs have one champ, five placers at Bluejacket
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.