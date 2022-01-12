Press Publications seeking Valentine’s Day stories
Luiz Paulo R. Santos | Unsplash

Press Publications wants to hear your greatest love stories—anything worthy of a Nicholas Sparks novel to a blind date gone right will do! This is your chance to tell the community how you charmed your way into 50-plus years of marriage or were pleasantly surprised by a secret admirer. Submit your meet-cutes, your golden anniversaries and anything else that makes you and your boo go “awww” to quadnews@presspubs.com or leave a voicemail at 651-407-1227. 

