Celebrated each year on the third Monday in February, Presidents' Day honors all U.S. presidents. The origins of the holiday lie in the 1880s, when George Washington's birthday, Feb. 22, was celebrated as a federal holiday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays in order to give workers a number of long weekends throughout the year. During the debate on the bill, it was proposed that Washington's birthday be renamed Presidents’ Day to likewise honor Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is Feb. 12.

