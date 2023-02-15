Celebrated each year on the third Monday in February, Presidents' Day honors all U.S. presidents. The origins of the holiday lie in the 1880s, when George Washington's birthday, Feb. 22, was celebrated as a federal holiday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays in order to give workers a number of long weekends throughout the year. During the debate on the bill, it was proposed that Washington's birthday be renamed Presidents’ Day to likewise honor Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is Feb. 12.
To test your knowledge of America's 46 presidents, check out the quiz below:
1. Which president was a classically trained pianist and played four other instruments?
2. How many presidents never went to college?
3. Who was the first president to travel by railroad?
4. Who was the oldest president to be inaugurated?
5. Which president hated his painted portrait so much that he eventually burned it?
6. Which president was the first to ride in a car to his inauguration?
7. Which president was the first to hold a televised news conference?
8. Which president signed legislation creating Medicare?
9. Which president was a famous movie star?
10. Which president was the first to fly in an airplane?
1. Richard Nixon. 2. Nine. 3. Andrew Jackson. 4. Joe Biden. He was 78. 5. Theodore Roosevelt. 6. Warren G. Harding. 7. Dwight Eisenhower. 8. Lyndon Johnson. 9. Ronald Reagan. 10. Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.