The White Bear Lake School District is looking ahead to how it can serve students next year with a few tweaks and changes to the curriculum. Assistant Superintendent Alison Gillespie presented these changes to the school board at its Nov. 8 meeting.
Some course names will be changed for clarity. Biznology will become Business Applications, and the College in the Schools course, Writing Studio, will become University Writing, for example.
The automotive career pathway also received some changes—the full-year course titled Motorsports will be changed to the semester-length Powersports. Gillespie explained that this change will better align with industry while giving students flexible options.
The science curriculum will also receive some updates to align with 2019 Minnesota science standards. Physical Science is currently taught at the sixth-grade level, while Earth Science is taught in eighth grade. These timing of these two courses
will switch places by the 2024-25 school year, starting with the sixth grade switch to Earth Science next year.
Beginning in 2022, a full-year American Sign Language (ASL) course will be offered to eighth-graders as one of the world language offerings. ASL is one of the most accessible secondary languages, and there is a high demand for those who are fluent. The district currently offers ASL at the high school level, but this option for eighth-graders would allow a student to study ASL for at least five years, with the potential for college credit.
The high school will also offer a new advanced placement (AP) 3D arts class to allow students to pursue complex 3D techniques up to a third level.
In other action, the school board:
• Heard a presentation of the results of an art, culture and education study of the Arts District area around Division Avenue conducted over the past year. The study will provide guidance for the city and partners such as the school district to facilitate development of the area in the coming years.
• Ratified the acceptance of bids for the general obligation alternative facilities refunding bonds in the amount of $8.28 million. This will allow the district to renovate outdated heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems in school buildings.
• Performed usual post-election tasks such as approving the canvassing of returns of votes, authorizing the issuance of certificates of election, authorizing the district clerk to perform election-related duties and designating polling precincts for the 2022 elections. The four open seats in the 2021 election will be filled by incumbents Jessica Ellison and Deb Beloyed, joined by newcomers Kathleen Daniels and Chris Streiff Oji.
• Accepted $1,500 in grant funding from the White Bear Lake Area Education Foundation for four classroom project proposals.
• Approved updated rates for the district’s health and dental insurance plans.
• Approved updates to the bullying prevention policy.
