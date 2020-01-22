Postpartum parents unite in White Bear Lake

When Hugo resident Lauren Robbins had her child, she found herself traveling to St. Paul to seek out resources for postpartum parents. She wanted to change that for others in the northeast metro.
In 2019, her vision came into reality when she opened Naturally Well, a wellness collective focused on families with young children, in downtown White Bear Lake.
Robbins, a therapist focused on postpartum care, had opened an office for her business, Wild Tree Psychotherapy, in St. Paul in 2015. She opened a second location in downtown White Bear Lake in 2016 but kept looking for a larger place where she could collaborate with other wellness specialists to create a center for the growing number of young families in the area to offer support for pregnancy, postpartum and parenting. She often thought of her vision when she drove by a vacant building on the corner of Fourth Street and Bald Eagle Avenue.
Eventually, she and a local chiropractor joined forces and moved in last June. Over the year, several other professionals have joined the collective, Naturally Well, and now mental health counseling, chiropractic, massage, acupuncture, craniosacral therapy, yoga, nutrition, lactation support and midwifery care are all offered under one roof. A mobile salt cave parks outside once a month.
“Our wellness approaches are holistic in nature,” Robbins explained. “Having it under one roof makes it easier to access.”
She also had a vision to offer a free, drop-in parent support group, which started last fall. She wanted to create an environment where northeast metro parents can connect and receive information for free to reduce barriers to accessing parent wellness care. The group is for pregnant and postpartum parents. Postpartum is self-defined, she added, and isn't limited to a year.
The group meets every Tuesday morning. Topics discussed this month included balancing self-care and baby caretaking, estate planning and essential oils. In February, child behavior and sleep issues will be discussed. For more information, visit naturallywellwbl.com.
