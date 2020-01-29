As Paul Auger gets three years behind him since suffering a paralyzing illness, he is both introspective and droll.
The longtime business owner and former mayor wants people to know "I didn't die," and that he considers himself lucky.
"It's not something I want to remember, but to have something that tries to kill you but doesn't and you recover to almost 100%, it's like divine intervention," said Auger, who was struck down with Guillain- Barre syndrome Jan. 17, 2017.
It started with tingling in his foot. Within 24 hours, Auger was in intensive care hooked up to a mechanical ventilator to breathe. Every muscle in his body became immobile as white blood cells attacked the myelin sheath around his nerves, disrupting the electrical impulses to the brain and spinal cord. Even his eyes were stuck open because he couldn’t blink.
Auger spent 10 months in a hospital bed, relearned how to walk and still doesn't drive.
He'll never forget the dreams he had while stuck in a "twilight zone." Still today, those recurring dreams remain vivid — probably because they helped him keep his sanity.
"I had only my consciousness," Auger recalled. "I could not move any part of my body; it was nonexistent. I remember thinking if this is death, with just my spirit floating in space, I can live with this. Because of that, I have no fear of dying."
Auger was sitting in his favorite chair last week for a three-year anniversary interview at the automotive garage that’s been in his family since 1919, watching two buddies play cribbage and joking with the mechanics. His wrenching days are over, but he can hover over a car hood, troubleshooting by ear, and order repair parts on his laptop.
Due to the severity of his condition — in the top 1% — it is taking longer for Auger to fully recover. He may never get there. His internal thermostat, for instance, remains slightly out of whack. "My body will think my feet are hot and the circulation slows down in my legs. Sometimes my feet are like ice cubes, or one foot will be warm and one foot cold."
He wears a lower brace on both legs due to something Auger describes as "toe drop." He can push his feet down, but not up, due to poor ankle function. His grip is weak and he's lost dexterity in his hands. Still, there are small achievements. He can now stand still and remain balanced. Last summer, he drove a golf cart.
Hitting the greens is a huge goal, said Auger. "I'm 66 years old. If I can't work on cars again and in enforced retirement, I want to get my golf swing back." His clubs sit in the corner waiting for him to pick them up.
Always a people person, Auger is glad to have the garage so he can BS with customers. His daughter Lindsay technically owns the fourth-generation business, so he calls himself the public relations manager. "I still have customers who say, 'Gee, I thought you died.'"
Auger jokes that "they were ready to throw dirt on me," but he never thought he would die. Guillain- Barre is seldom fatal. He can understand why his family would feel doom and gloom, though.
"I dropped 50 pounds really fast because my body wasn't absorbing nutrients. I couldn't show proof of life. It was ‘Knock-knock, nobody home.’ But I talked to my Maker a few times, and He told me He wasn't ready for me."
