For 33 years, Kim Ustruck cycled, stepped, pumped iron and danced at the head of her class. And Y members loved her for it.
Those fans are bemoaning the fact the longtime fitness director officially retired from the White Bear Lake YMCA last month. It wasn’t easy for her, either.
“I cried for two days,” said Ustruck, anticipating the end of a satisfying career. She wasn’t asked to quit or encouraged to take an early retirement. At 63, Ustruck decided it was time to give her body a break. She still has neck issues from a repaired ruptured disc and a bum knee. She also medicates for a syndrome called restless leg that keeps her awake some nights, so the luxury of sleeping in has its appeal.
Still, she will miss the daily grind and the many loyal members who attended her classes, rain or shine.
“I dreaded the day she would retire,” said Karen Brooks, a White Bear resident. “I’m trying to learn to teach some classes myself, so I have a deep appreciation for her mind. She has a memory that won’t quit, and she can explain things to people in a way they can understand.”
Classes Ustruck started at the Y are what attracted Brooks to the facility in the first place.
“The Y figures into my daily life,” she said. “A big part of that has been Kim and her instruction.” Brooks added the Y is “a big part of my social life.”
Friends Ustruck has made over the years have made the Y a home away from home for her, as well. “My car knows its way here,” quipped the retiree, a Vadnais Heights resident.
When she lost her husband Greg in 2016, Ustruck found solace in the Y community. “As much as people say I helped them, the Y helped me,” she said. “When I come in (a class) and turn the music on, it’s a different world and my focus changes. It turns me into a different personality because I enjoy it so much.”
A shy type, Ustruck described herself as a wallflower when she joined the Y in the mid ’80s. She stood in the back of the room for dance aerobics to avoid attention. But the instructor did notice her because Ustruck knew the moves. If the teacher forgot a step, she glanced at the woman in the back. Eventually, the instructor asked Ustruck to teach. Reluctant at first, she taught a small class and loved it. “I never looked back,” Ustruck recalled. That was in 1987.
As the Y evolved, so did Ustruck. The number and type of group fitness classes grew from about 30 per week to about 140 today. She recalled when water aerobics was added in ’94 and when step classes became popular.
The nonprofit didn’t have the funds, so Ustruck and her husband built 30 steps out of plywood for the class. When money for hand weights wasn’t available, the couple made them out of PVC pipe and metal pellets. “Unfortunately for Greg, I was always coming home with ideas that involved him. He eventually joined the board of directors.”
Co-worker Sue Georgacas, senior program coordinator, described Ustruck as a “driving force” and “innovator” at the Y. “The great fitness programs that exist today are her enduring legacy,” she said. “I worked with Kim for 19 years and can say that she touched countless members of the community through her work and personality.”
Ustruck holds myriad certifications in fitness, including CPR instructor through the American Red Cross. She became certified as a professional rescue instructor to ensure staff was CPR-certified.
Only once has Ustruck used her emergency training to save someone’s life. A man went down in the fitness center a few months after an AED was installed. It was 2004. She was talking to staff when a call came over the intercom: All management to the fitness center. Ustruck was handed the AED.
“He was blue,” she recalled. “They were already doing CPR on him. I used the paddles two times to shock his heart. It worked. There was a mix-up with the ambulance and it took 11 minutes for them to get there. If we didn’t have that AED, he probably wouldn’t have made it. Saving that guy was the best feeling in the world.”
Her whole family has been part of the YMCA. In addition to Greg’s service on the board, their two daughters, Jackie and Danielle, worked as lifeguards and swim instructors. Both girls, White Bear grads, were on the swim team. Each is married with two children, making Ustruck a proud grandmother of four.
Greg survived a massive heart attack in 2003 and eventually succumbed to diabetes-related renal failure at age 64. It was a tough time, but Ustruck had the Y family to fall back on.
Shane Hoefer, vice president of operations, said Ustruck has been the face of the Y in many ways. “Kim personified all the things a Y leader should be: innovative in program, dedicated to mission and steeped in community.
“Kim’s relationships with Y members, and her team, fueled the transformational legacy she left us with here at the Y. We are incredibly grateful for Kim’s service, and for her contributions spanning the four decades since she started in 1987. Kim did much to strengthen this community and to create a healthier White Bear where all can thrive in each stage of life.”
Her fans should know that Ustruck hasn’t disappeared. She is taking a few classes as a member, including line dancing that she initiated, and she is considering yoga and meditation. Her dream is still to teach and be the consummate motivator. So stay tuned, the popular instructor may return to the head of a class or two yet, just one that’s low-impact and per her schedule.
“The YMCA is in my blood,” Ustruck said. “It’s a great place to be.”
