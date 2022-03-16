Polling place will change for some White Bear Lake residents

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Boatworks Commons apartment dwellers will be voting in a different ward at the next election.
A redistricting plan led by the Charter Commission shifts 117 residents at the apartment complex from Ward 2 to Ward 1. A second shift is also proposed for Ward 5 that moves 93 residents to Ward 4.
Redistricting happens every 10 years following the U.S. Census. All boundaries must be established within 60 days of adoption of the state redistricting plan or by March 29, whichever comes first. According to City Charter, a redistricting commission comprised of City Charter members must file a plan with the city clerk by Feb. 22, which was done, that includes a map and shifting of ward boundaries.
The city’s five wards are required to contain the same number of residents “as nearly as possible,” a definition of which was sought by the commission from the city attorney. His reply was that the charter make a “good faith effort to achieve equality in numbers to the extent reasonably possible.”
Commission Chair Tim Geck explained revisions to City Council March 8 in a first reading of a redistricting ordinance.
Due to changes in the state legislative district boundaries, there is no longer a need for two voting precincts in Ward 3, Geck said. With the change, all but Ward 4 have only one precinct.
Under the new ordinance, each ward will have the following population: 1 – 4,097; 2 – 4,066; 3 – 3,857; 4 – 3,937 and 5 – 3,856.
Geck also provided the number of people of color in each ward, as follows: 1 – 739; 2 – 847; 3 – 921; 4 – 988 and 5 – 1,204. Nineteen percent of the city’s approximate 25,000 population are people of color.
A second reading of the ordinance and public hearing is set for the March 22 City Council meeting. If adopted, the ordinance becomes effective Aug. 9, 2022, the date of the primary.
— Debra Neutkens
