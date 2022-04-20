WHITE BEAR LAKE —A proclamation recognizing May 11-17 as Police Week was read by Mayor Dan Louismet during the April 12 City Council meeting.
The proclamation is meant as a public salute to the service that law enforcement officers provide locally and across the country. The recognition noted that 800,000 officers serve in communities across the United States, of which nearly 58,170 were assaulted in 2019 resulting in about 17,560 injuries.
Since the first recorded death in 1786, almost 22,000 officers have made the ultimate sacrifice and been killed in the line of duty. This spring, 619 names of fallen heroes are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., including 472 killed in 2021, of which 319 died from COVID-19, and 147 who died in previous years whose sacrifice had not been documented.
The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association plans its annual candlelight vigil May 15, which is designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day, read the proclamation. Ramsey County Suburban Law Enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will be honored at a memorial ceremony on May 19.
Chief Julie Swanson thanked council for the proclamation, noting there hasn’t been an in-person vigil in two years to recognize those who died. “It’s important in our role as police officers to recognize those lost in the line of duty,” she said. “It’s a great way to show support for the officers.”
The chief plans to be in Washington, D.C. next month for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 34th annual Candlelight Vigil. One of her sons is doing the 300-mile Police Unity Tour to raise awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The 2022 bicycle ride leaves New Jersey on May 9 and arrives in the nation’s capital May 12. The candlelight vigil is May 13 on the National Mall. Both of Swanson’s sons are Roseville police officers.
— Debra Neutkens
