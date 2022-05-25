Police Unity Tour participant rides in honor of fallen officers

Jake Swanson, a Roseville police officer and son of White Bear Police Chief Julie Swanson, participated in the 2022 Police Unity Tour as a member of the Law Enforcement United Virginia Division. They rode 250 miles through Virginia, ending at the Pentagon prior to the Police Week Candlelight Vigil.
The Police Unity Tour raises awareness of lay enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, with participants riding in honor of an officer who died in the line of duty during the prior year.
Officer Swanson is assigned to the investigations division with the Roseville Police Department. Prior to that, we worked as an officer with the Lino Lakes Police Department.
(0) comments
