WHITE BEAR LAKE — Squad cars left idling outside the police station will be a thing of the past now that a public safety site plan has been approved.
The building housing police and fire behind City Hall will be heightened and expanded in 2022 according to schematics prepared by Wold Architects. City Council OK’d plans Feb. 8.
Last fall, council authorized preparation of plans to start the ball rolling, including vacation of Miller Avenue right of way to facilitate expansion on the 2.75-acre campus.
The facility is utilized by 31 sworn police officers who serve White Bear and Gem Lake and 14 full-time firefighter/paramedics who serve the city, township, Birchwood Village, Gem Lake and Dellwood.
The plan includes several components: a large indoor police garage to accommodate a 19-vehicle fleet, an apparatus bay that will fit the fire department’s new ladder truck with sleeping quarters above, a 40-foot training tower, and a 20x40 storm shelter on the north side required by state building code.
Today’s squad cars, pointed out City Planner Anne Kane, are equipped with sensitive technology and tools that need protection from heat and cold, which is why vehicles are left idling outside the station.
“The police department is very excited for the change,” noted Police Chief Julie Swanson. “Although the addition of a garage may not seem significant to some, we are grateful to have the building, which will help sustain our equipment and provide safety for our officers.”
A 45-stall employee parking lot enclosed by a 6-foot wrought-iron fence will be west of the police garage and accessed by two secured entrances.
The facility is in need of more space, mechanical upgrades, energy efficiencies and aesthetic enhancements inside and out, and must comply with IBC storm shelter requirements.
Noted in the resolution was a reminder that the city is working with the state Legislature to request partial funding for the project.
— Debra Neutkens
