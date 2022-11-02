WHITE BEAR LAKE — Taxpayers are getting bang for their buck, judging by the number of police and fire calls in the city.
The number is nothing to be alarmed about. “We’re still a very safe community,” said Police Chief Julie Swanson, who added she doesn’t worry about her elderly parents who live in the city but does advise them not to go to shopping malls at night.
Residents probably have no idea how much value they’re getting from public safety personnel, observed City Council Member Kevin Edberg. He did some math to make the point the police department averages 60 calls per day, based on the chief’s biannual presentation to council.
In that Oct. 25 report, Chief Swanson said there have been 17,500 calls for service so far this year. She expects the number to end at about 21,000 for 2022. “That’s still kind of low,” admitted the chief, noting the number once peaked (pre-pandemic) at 28,000 calls.
The lower number is partly attributed to fewer officers working, and since the fire department is fully staffed, officers don’t go on as many medical calls, she said.
The chief included these stats among the more significant calls:
• 178 persons in crisis —at least one a day; many are repeat customers.
• 109 domestics. That is up slightly and usually includes an arrest.
• 335 disorderly persons. Includes infractions like panhandling.
• 80 motor vehicle thefts. Up, but no carjackings.
• 99 thefts from auto — mostly catalytic converters and purses.
• 63 assaults (nondomestic).
• 17 overdoses. Three fatal; 14 revived with Narcan.
• 3,038 traffic stops, of which 73 were DWI arrests.
The number of DWIs has stayed fairly constant the last few years, the chief said. Swanson attributes it to people not staying out late at drinking establishments. “I was at a popular bar on a Saturday night recently,” she told council. “Last call was 9:30 p.m.”
Once a person in crisis is identified, a community advocate from Northeast Youth & Family Services may be assigned as a shared case worker to follow up.
The shared case worker works with four other metro departments, serving people in crisis who have been involved with law enforcement but have needs that cannot be addressed by law enforcement alone.
“We’ve used them for people who suffer from (poor) mental health, family instability or dementia patients who wander from home. The advocate tends to have more success than we do, and they know the system better,” the chief said. “Ramsey County Crisis is there, but as you can imagine, and it was a reminder today when you received the alert on your phone (the Roseville incident last Tuesday), there are a lot of people in crisis. It gives opportunity for us to help families.”
The chief doesn’t want these people incarcerated (“the jails are full”), but to receive help by other means like medication and therapy that hopefully reduces the need for law enforcement intervention. She noted that the city of Roseville has a full-time mental health advocate for people in crisis. Both her sons, by the way, are Roseville police officers.
Mayor Dan Louismet questioned whether the department was reaching critical mass (a number or development that triggers change) regarding resources. “My ask is you tell us if we get to that point,” he told the chief.
Swanson assured council calls are prioritized and the department has enough people to respond.
That said, the chief added that one of law enforcement’s greatest challenges right now is filling vacancies. “Policing is not an easy job,” she stated.
The White Bear department is authorized to staff 31 sworn officers. They aren’t at full capacity, but close. “It’s not uncommon (to be short-staffed),” the chief said, noting they’ve been full strength only a few times during her eight-year tenure. In addition to the chief, a full department includes two captains, four sergeants, 18 patrol officers, four investigators and two school resource officers. Currently, several officers are out on medical leave and there is one vacancy she hopes to fill by December. Two new officers will be sworn in this month, Phonvelai Sorenson and Will Fink.
She added that demand far outstrips supply for officers in Minnesota, noting one commonly used website had 170 job postings. Some of those were for multiple openings. The pool of law enforcement prospects, on the other hand, is 120 graduates per semester.
The chief thanked the council and the community for its support, maintaining “the city has done a great job equipping officers and giving them what they need.” That includes the new officer wellness program that involves an embedded mental health consultant. “It’s something we like to tell candidates when we’re trying to recruit,” she said. “Our officers are excited to have him.”
— Debra Neutkens
