WHITE BEAR LAKE — Taxpayers are getting bang for their buck, judging by the number of police and fire calls in the city. 

The number is nothing to be alarmed about. “We’re still a very safe community,” said Police Chief Julie Swanson, who added she doesn’t worry about her elderly parents who live in the city but does advise them not to go to shopping malls at night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.