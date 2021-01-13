The construction of restrooms at Polar Lakes Park hasn’t even begun yet, but the project has run into an unexpected snag – the sidewalk leading to the buildings has to be torn up in order to connect them to sewer service. Although it may not affect the construction schedule much, it will increase its price tag.
White Bear Township directors heard the news at their Jan. 4 board meeting. Larry Poppler, town engineer, told them the contractor who won the bid had not factored sidewalk removal and replacement into its bid. He also said the sewer lines must hook up with the township’s system as well as that of the Metropolitan Council. Poppler said he was reviewing the parameters of connection with the Met Council.
Township Attorney Chad Lemmon said the additional work must be let for bids as a separate contract, and should not be treated as an addendum to the original contract. “This is a completely different contract,” he said. “The restrooms can’t be effective without sewer and water, but they’re a separate project. The contractor can bid on the work of connection.” The board concurred.
The town engineers must come back to the township board with an authorization to complete the design work so it can be bid out. Poppler was directed to have a plan ready by the board’s first meeting in February.
— Cynthia Sowden
