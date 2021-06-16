The four-line inscription on the tombstone in Union Cemetery simply reads: “ELIZA A. BEALS, Died June 24, 1866; 26 Yrs 10 Mos 21 Ds.”
Passersby wouldn’t know the story behind the young woman’s early demise, but thanks to a White Bear Lake man with a passion for poring over old newspapers, we know how Beals died.
Describing himself as “someone who likes history,” Kevin Jude came across the article on Beals’ drowning in the June 26, 1866, St. Paul Daily Press, the precursor to the Pioneer Press, while searching for his great-great-grandmother at the Minnesota History Center. He shared it with the White Bear Area Historical Society and his hometown paper.
“I thought it was interesting,” Jude said. “Eliza is the sister-in-law of James C. Murray, one of the early settlers here. She’s buried next to her sister Daphne, who was Murray’s wife.”
The 155-year-old article is headlined, “A Young Lady Drowned in White Bear Lake.” There is no byline or attribution, which was probably more common in those days. Jude was particularly struck, he said, by the old-fashioned writing style, calling it “heart touching and poetic.”
The lead paragraph provides basic details, and the sad story unfolds:
“On Sunday evening, about 9 o’clock, a young lady named Eliza Ann Beales, residing at White Bear Lake, was drowned in that lake while bathing. (Editor’s Note: the article spelled her name with an ‘e’).
“Miss Beales was in company with another young lady named Miss Christler. Tempted by the beauty and serenity of the evening, the two young ladies, shortly after dark, the moon shining brightly, put on their bathing dresses and waded into the lake, directly in front of their residence, the cottage of James C. Murry, of whose wife Miss Beales was a sister.
“Miss Christler says they waded out hand in hand fully one hundred yards from shore, at which distance the water was about up to their shoulders. They then turned to come ashore, but scarcely did so when they slipped into a hole, which it seems they had missed in going out.
“They both went under the water and as neither could swim, commenced struggling to get out. Miss Beales sank at once. Miss Christler managed to keep on top of the water and screamed for help. She says she caught Miss Beales by the hair once, but could not hold her up.”
The reporter/storyteller goes on to say Murray heard the cry of distress from his yard and rushed to the beach, pushing out in his skiff. He saved Miss Christler but could not save Miss Beals as “she was nowhere to be seen.”
After sounding an alarm, several young men immediately dove for the body and succeeded in finding it after only a few minutes, but it was too late.
“Life was apparently extinct but the relatives and friends of the unfortunate young lady worked for several hours to resuscitate her. It was all in vain, however; life had fled.”
In the homage, Beals was described as a “most estimable young lady” and concludes with this notable statistic:
“The sad occurrence has cast a gloom over the little settlement at White Bear Lake. Notwithstanding the tens of thousands who have sailed, swam and sported in that lovely sheet of water for years past, this is the first death by drowning that has ever occurred there.”
The final paragraph informed readers that “Miss Beales’ remains are to be buried this afternoon at the cemetery near the Lake.”
Jude speculates that Beales drowned near Lake Avenue and Shady Lane, where he said James C. Murray owned a cottage. Murray was a significant person in White Bear’s early years. He was the first postmaster and first station agent for the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad. Murray was also first commander of the E.B. Gibbs Post, Grand Army of the Republic, chartered in 1884. He is buried near Beals next to his 1-year-old daughter, Clara Murray, who died in 1856.
According to Scott Freburg, a volunteer genealogist who has photographed every marker at Union for the Findagrave.com database, Beals is one of the cemetery’s oldest inhabitants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.