Playing hide and seek with library books

White Bear Lake Library branch manager Therese Sonnek, with some of books that have been lost, hidden and found at the facility.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A mysterious person is sneaking around the library hiding books. Not just any books, but books by Black authors or with Black characters, books on the Holocaust, books on vaccines and books related to the LGBTQIA+ community. And they didn’t stop there. New issues of “Lavender” magazine were found dumped in the trash bin. 

The books were hidden between stacks, placed underneath chairs and stashed in inconspicuous places. According to Ramsey County Communications Associate Pa Na Lor, the AWOL works were discovered by various library staff, including maintenance. 

