Playing hide and seek with library books

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A mysterious person is sneaking around the library hiding books. Not just any books, but books by Black authors or with Black characters, books on the Holocaust, books on vaccines and books related to the LGBTQIA+ community. And they didn’t stop there. New issues of “Lavender” magazine were found dumped in the trash bin.
The books were hidden between stacks, placed underneath chairs and stashed in inconspicuous places. According to Ramsey County Communications Associate Pa Na Lor, the AWOL works were discovered by various library staff, including maintenance.
“Becoming” by former First Lady Michele Obama was the first title staff noticed had disappeared. “It was an in-demand new rental book that was consistently missing from the rental shelf,” Lor said. “Interested patrons were unable to check it out. Maintenance staff found it stashed in adult fiction, tucked behind books whose author starts with the letter A and placed upside down.”
Library staff is still finding books in odd places. A sampling of the titles include: “How to be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, “Smoke and Ashes: The Story of the Holocaust” by Barbara Rogasky and “‘Twas the Night Before Pride” by Joanna McClintick.
Staff is not aware of it happening at other Ramsey County locations, Lor said, and unfortunately, the culprit(s) has not been identified.
“Ramsey County and the library system strive to put residents first by creating spaces where all are valued and thrive,” read a statement to the Press from Pang Yang, interim library director. “Recently library materials have been found hidden throughout the library in White Bear Lake. These actions concern us greatly as library spaces and materials play a critical role in shaping our understanding of our communities and give us a chance to experience different ideas and perspectives.
“In alignment with the library’s strategic priority to extend our welcoming by growing our spaces to be more anti-racist, equitable, responsive and effective for all communities, we are using this as a moment of community learning and have created a bookshelf dedicated to highlighting these items.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.