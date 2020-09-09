The Mahtomedi School Board held its Aug. 27 meeting eye to eye in its regular digs for the first time since that practice came to a screeching halt in March due to COVID-19.
All attendees present in the District Center Community Room wore their blue and gold Zephyr masks and connected very well, without the frustrations of Zoom meeting technical glitches.
On the agenda were tasks relating to the imminent start of the school year.
To that end, the board unanimously approved the calendar of events for September and October, the highlight of which is the start of school. For grades one through 12, the first day of school was to be earlier this week on Sept. 8. For Kindergarten, the first day of school will be Sept. 10.
And what did school administrators expect the first day of school to look like? It would likely be fluid and continue that way for the remainder of the school year, Superintendent Barb Duffrin reminded the board throughout the meeting. School will start, and the administration will continue to work on planning for the rest of the year, she said.
The elementary level has been assigned hybrid learning, which is face-to-face learning four days a week and distance learning one day per week. The secondary level has been assigned a blue or a gold column to rotate face-to-face instruction two days per week, with everyone switching to distance learning on Fridays.
Classes and cohorts have been assigned according to household to maintain balanced, half-filled classes and balanced distance-learning days for essential workers. The district honored requests from its staff and families to align the student schedule so that everyone could meet child care needs. The district is required by law to provide care for essential workers from “bell to bell” on distance-learning days.
Students at Wildwood Elementary will have opportunties for a drive-by welcoming and a tour video during the first week of September, and O. H. Anderson Elementary students may have an in-person tour if they are new to the district. All students may use Google Meets to meet their teachers and see their classrooms. Some secondary and high school students have already started in-person tours and viewed welcome videos.
Technology Coordinator Patrick Crothers reported that families were to be alerted about pickup times and loan agreements for their devices via SchoolMessenger by Aug. 31. As part of the Device for Every Learner Initiative, the district distributed approximately 1,000 devices last spring — a large undertaking, especially when the district had to compete with other districts to procure a device for every student, Crothers said. The devices used last spring were picked up, repaired and prepped for redistribution this fall. “The families did a really nice job taking care of the devices and were appreciative,” he said. To start the school year, Kindergarten through second grade will use iPads, and third grade though Passages will use Chromebooks.
Bus routes were to be communicated to families during the week of Aug. 31 via postcard, email and ParentVue, Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess said. The district has added five new routes during initial planning, which may be tweaked after studying load counts of actual riders. The district has an incentive to reduce the number of routes: Each new route costs the district $55,000, he said.
A walking zone for secondary level students was added by partnering with St. Andrew’s Church for a walking/biking lot during secondary school start times and end times. Parking fees for high school students were eliminated during the hybrid learning period if students reserved a parking permit before the start of school. Because 20% of elementary students are not attending school on any given day, drop-off congestion may be helped, Board Chair Lucy Payne noted.
Prepackaged breakfasts and hot lunches will be available through nutrition services at a cost for enrolled paid students and free for qualifying free/reduced lunch students who have applied, Priess said. Distance-learning students may take home prepackaged meals on Fridays at the high school, and families can preorder meals for distance-learning days. Families were to receive information about nutrition on Sept. 1.
Communications Specialist Alice Seuffert provided information about the School Year Plan website, which will serve as the hub for information about the 2020-21 school year and include an overview of plans, frequently asked questions (FAQ), COVID-19 protocols and school supplies. She said that communications tools the district uses to update the community about school plans include video, Google Slides and Docs, SchoolMessenger, emails, texts and voicemails.
To view the district’s School Year Plan, visit its website at mahtomedi.k12.mn.us/schoolyearplan.
In other action, the board:
• Heard the 2020-21 enrollment report from Duffrin. After receiving information from families about their enrollment choices, families at all grade levels preferred hybrid learning, on average, 85% to 15% over distance learning. Families were granted their choice of learning style. The enrollment numbers are down 24 students from the original budget projection, she said.
• Heard the 2019-2020 preliminary audit update from Priess. Work on the audit began in June and should be completed by the end of September, he said. Higher enrollment than projected, entitlements not spent and cost reductions related to school closure have beefed up the general fund to healthy levels. Adding five bus routes could cut into the surplus to the tune of $250,000, and special revenue funds that rely on program participation (food service and community education) won't be available, he added. When all is said and done, with the hybrid model in place, the district will be closer to the normal budget, Priess said.
• Heard a report from Priess on the 2021-22 budget development timeline. As required by state law, the board must approve a preliminary budget prior to July 1 for any given fiscal year. The planned budget development timeline for fiscal year 2021-22 was presented for ultimate board approval in May 2021. With the audit finished, the financial department turned to developing the upcoming budget. For fiscal year 2021 (FY21), the state has been able to fund a 2% increase to the basic general education formula, which provides about $23.84 million, or 56% of the district's general fund revenue. The 2% increase gives the district an increase each year of about $400,000. FY21 marks seven consecutive years that the funding formula has increased by 2%. However, as the state government is in the red by some $4 billion, the annual 2% funding formula increase may not be a reality moving forward, he said. The board will continue to review and approve monthly and year-to-date revenue and expenditure reports for the purpose of validating budget assumptions.
• Formally accepted $890 in donations during the month of July. Donations include $500 from the 3M Foundation Parent Volunteer Program for Mahtomedi High School student needs; $250 from Jerome and Shirley Audorff to the Mahtomedi Area Preschool; and $140 from Wells Fargo Community Support for O. H. Anderson Elementary School student needs.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in the District Center Community Room, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.