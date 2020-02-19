Planning for new schools underway

Several groups are being formed to plan the design of the construction projects at every school across the White Bear Lake Area Schools district, with the over $300 million bond referendum approved by voters last fall.
Two district-wide committees have been meeting over the last few months to plan the overall vision for the construction projects. “We've been hard at work over those past three months,” reported Tim Wald, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, at a Feb. 10 school board meeting.
Wold Architects and Engineering has been contracted to assist the district with design planning.
“It's an enormous undertaking and will unfold over time,” said Paul Aplikowski, of Wold. “Every building will have a planning group.” The planning groups will be made up of teachers, parents, administration and students, for the older age groups. The core planning groups will assist in developing the floor plans.
There will also be planing groups that gather detailed input on specific spaces, Aplikowski said. “We will take every room in the district in the project affected and talk in great detail,” he explained. “In doing that we will touch hundreds of people across the district that will be part of the project as we go.” Staff should be moving into a room they helped design, he explained.
Planning groups for the new elementary school in Hugo and renovated, combined high school at White Bear Lake Area High School – North Campus have begun recently, reported Sal Bagley, of Wold. The design process for the elementary school is expected to last until the end of 2020 and for the high school, through early 2021. Construction of both would begin in 2021. The new elementary school is expected to open in 2022. Students would transition to the new high school in phases over four years.
Design work on the new, additional gym for the future middle school at South Campus gym has also begun. It will have two full-size courts, noted Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak.
Plans for the bond referendum money include updates at all schools, including maintenance projects, safety and security improvements, and new flexible furniture across the district.
Several building uses will change. When North Campus is expanded and becomes the site of one high school location, Sunrise Park Middle School will move to South Campus. The current middle school location will become the senior center and early childhood center, as well as district offices. Central Middle School will expand to the current district center building. Normandy Park Education Center will not be reused.
Oneka Elementary will become a K-5 school with the advent of the new elementary school in Hugo and Hugo Elementary will become an early childhood site.
