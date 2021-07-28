ST. PAUL — Plaintiffs in the lake level lawsuit want to make sure the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) complies with a 2017 court order.
At a hearing with retired District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan last week, the legal team representing the White Bear Lake Restoration Association and intervening Lake Homeowners Association, plaintiffs in a suit decided four years ago, filed a proposed order demanding regular updates from the state agency that manages groundwater pumping.
Marrinan, who retired days after issuing her decision in the complicated case and was brought back months later to hear post-trial motions, presided over a July 21 hearing requested by the plaintiffs that White Bear Township attorney Chad Lemmons described as “quiet.”
Lemmons was joined by an attorney representing the City of White Bear Lake, like the township an intervenor on the side of the defense; DNR counsel; and David Sienko, an attorney representing Mahtomedi and Stillwater. Those cities are among the municipalities contesting amendments to their water appropriation permits.
Among other mandates, Marrinan’s court order required the DNR amend water appropriation permits for municipal well owners within a 5-mile radius of White Bear Lake. Seventeen entities, including 10 municipalities and St. Paul Regional Water Services, demanded a hearing to contest those amendments before an administrative law judge, as is their legal right. Those hearings still haven’t happened (see “Court order remains stalled as water permit holders await hearings,” July 7, 2021).
Until they do, the 2017 court order remains stayed. That includes enforcement of a residential irrigation ban when lake level is below 923.5 feet; a phase-down of daily per capita residential water use to 75 gallons; contingency plans for partial or total conversion to surface water and a requirement that all groundwater permittees report annually to the DNR on their collaborative efforts toward those directives.
Robins Kaplan LLP attorney Dick Allyn, co-representing the White Bear Lake Restoration Association, said the proposed order requires a DNR status report every 30 days describing the progress and rulings as to each contested case proceeding challenging DNR amendments to the permits.
In addition, every six months the DNR must file with the court a status report detailing its compliance with paragraphs 4 through 7 of the Aug. 30, 2017 order (those mandates listed above). The order also gives the court jurisdiction to monitor the DNR’s compliance. The plaintiff’s submittal is under advisement by the judge.
Lemmons indicated he hasn’t had a chance to review the language.
The township attorney also said DNR lead counsel Oliver Larson told the judge the agency has determined how much water can be withdrawn from White Bear Lake on an annual basis.
Paragraph 4A in the 2017 court order required the DNR to establish the amount of water that could be taken from the lake while still sustaining its water level.
The number disclosed at the hearing is 395 million gallons. According to Lemmons, how that volume of water is to be allocated has not been decided.
DNR spokesman Randall Doneen, conservation assistance and regulations section manager, told the Press the number is not final. “As was stated in court, this is a complex issue that is subject to additional analysis,” he said.
Readers will recall that after weeks of testimony in the 2017 bench trial, Marrinan sided with the plaintiffs, ruling that the DNR’s current and planned permitting of high-capacity wells and management of White Bear Lake and the underlying aquifer violated both the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act and the public trust. The DNR’s conduct, the judge decided, impaired White Bear Lake and its underlying aquifer by allowing excessive pumping, all the while knowing the withdrawals were not sustainable.
