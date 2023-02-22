I am a fourth-generation Minnesotan who grew up experiencing being Black in White Bear in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
I am now mostly retired from the law, so with the extra time I have, I can think back on growing up in the area.
While I prefer mostly to remember my family as pioneers, who with skill and grit overcame racial prejudice, if I am honest I know that there are many stories to tell of how my family faced the difficulties of navigating America’s lingering racial divide.
As I thought about my past, I know racism existed but the instances of blatant racism in my youth have never been memorable. Maybe I have simply forgotten them.
I do remember an incident from a story told by my grandfather, Nathaniel Walter Goins, Sr.
Grandpa Goins had been a freight clerk at St. Paul’s Union Depot. He saved the extra tips he earned to buy 40 acres of farmland along old County Road D in then White Bear Township. He and older brother Roy bought the land from a farm widow in late 1943.
According to the story, my light-skinned grandpa was confronted by the widow’s brother because he learned grandpa was “colored.” The man, in apparent anger, declared, “If I’d known you were a (“N- word”), I never would have sold it to you.” My grandpa immediately replied: “Too bad for you.”
The confrontation didn’t keep my grandpa and his brother from enduring mosquitoes and clearing the farmland. As I understand it, they lived and slept in rustic chicken coops and used an outhouse until they could build two small homes in
which to live upon the land.
Ultimately, their dreams of a working farm were thwarted by the death of my great-uncle and a chronic illness that struck my grandpa.
Later, in the early ‘50s, my grandparents gifted an acre of land to my father and mother, who built a house 68 years ago where I grew up.
I have watched that land change from soybeans and corn fields and two-lane country roads to a sprawling commercial complex now divided by a web of four lane roads and an interstate highway.
I remember riding my bicycle on the asphalt of White Bear Avenue when it was only two lanes wide. And I saw memorable trees and fields overwhelmed as heavy machinery built a major shopping mall where we once played as children.
Perhaps I was shielded from the possibilities of racism and the ignorance of prejudice in large part because we were living in the countryside.
And while White Bear no doubt had its racial issues in the 1960s, they seem relatively small in hindsight.
They seemed as much born of ignorance and isolation than they were of fear like in other parts of the country that were undoing a legacy of racial injustice.
Where I went to grade school (at the old Gall School) I had had few negative experiences, perhaps in part because of the change America was undergoing, and in part because I was taught to believe that this change was now possible, if not overdue.
My own family’s history in Minnesota might have contributed to the sense of belonging I felt as a child—and to a confidence in place and rootedness.
My paternal grandmother Blanche’s family could trace their lineage in Minnesota to at least the 1880s.
And throughout my childhood, I was taught of a family tree that included a number of ‘firsts’ and a few significant historic touchpoints of African American history.
My great-uncle Homer Goins was one of St. Paul’s first Black policemen. I now know he joined the police force in 1921, and worked at the Rondo substation. A St. Paul paper police beat reporter described Homer Goins as the cop used for the “heavy” cases. “He was first to break down a door and first to go in.”
My own maternal grandfather and my namesake, Albert Turner, was the dean of North Carolina College School of Law (now NCCU), the first Black law school in the state and one of only two in the nation in the 1940s and 1950s.
I grew up hearing and later learned of how the Second World War was the impetus for my father, Nathaniel W. Goins, Jr., to leave his native Saint Paul for Alabama where he served as a Tuskegee airman.
As a child, this was only a matter of fact. Later, as time passed, the WWII squadron was widely heralded as pioneer Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force.
It was in Tuskegee where my father and mother met while my mother was completing her teaching practicum.
My late mother, Jean Turner, was 21 when she returned home to Tuskegee after leaving for the University of Michigan at only age 16. She would earn her master’s degree at Michigan and by the time I was born had earned her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.
By 1947 my parents had married and began their life in Minnesota.
It was on County Road D in my grandmother’s small house that I would see the gathering place that gave meaning to the idea of extended family.
It was there that grandmother Blanche’s cousin, Ralph Johnson Bunche, would visit. He was the first African American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950.
Bunche would visit his Minnesota cousin as often as he could because I think he loved Blanche’s cooking. He came to Minnesota to also visit his friend, former Minnesota Gov. Harold Stassen, with whom Bunche helped to shape the future of the United Nations.
Bunche would later walk with his fellow Nobel recipient, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at the head of the civil rights march in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery.
I still recall 1965 when Dr. Bunche arranged a family tour of the United Nations General Assembly and a visit to the New York World’s Fair.
And I remember how as that trip began in North Carolina, that after our family drove to the carrier USS Kitty Hawk on the North Carolina coastline, we stopped for lunch. It was a stop that reminded us that Jim Crow was still alive in the South.
It was at that restaurant where we waited an unreasonably long time for service. Eventually, the white manager came to our table: “We don’t serve Negroes,” he said.
My father was indignant. “Haven’t you heard of the civil rights act?” he said. The law had passed in 1964.
This was my lesson that segregationists were going to hold on as long as they could.
I also saw as a child that the challenges of racism and “different-ness” were higher and wider than a little county road or an old schoolhouse where I started school.
I learned later that even at a time when America was saying it was committed to equality, that the reality of subtle and overt racism still persisted — even in the North.
My own mother, Dr. Jean Turner Goins, who taught reading in the North St. Paul/Maplewood school district faced her own glass ceiling that was invisibly stenciled with the old language of de facto discrimination.
Despite her own important work in reading readiness at the University of Chicago, no doors of opportunity ever opened for my mother in the 1950s at the University of Minnesota or beyond public school teaching. Education could not completely stop informal or formal discrimination in America.
She was often mistaken for our neighbor (also Black) at our parent-teacher conferences. But we were taught to brush past passive-aggressive slights.
My father, who was a Macalester graduate, and had been a victim of the polio epidemic of the 1950s, spent his career like so many other African American men working in the Post Office.
As for our family property that was once intended to be just my grandpa’s and great uncle’s farm on County Road D, it remained in our family for over 40 years until construction of an interstate highway divided the land.
And with my adolescence would come the Maplewood Mall and more of the irresistible changes to the landscape our nation’s whole countryside would undergo—even as the national racial landscape would undergo its own form of unstoppable change.
I think of my father’s cohort: the World War II generation. I believe they were forever different after that war. They would and could never accept living as second-class citizens again.
Their actions would bring changes in America’s racial geography in the years of the ‘50s and ‘60s just as visibly as the changes in the physical landscape throughout our own community and the whole nation.
I only wish that somehow my grandfather, Nathaniel Walter Goins, Sr., could look out today on the old farmstead on County Road D and see how a new world finally followed him out to the country.
Retired public defender and civil rights attorney Albert Goins lives in White Bear Lake with his wife Marianne. They have three children.
(1) comment
Thank you for telling this story, and sharing the photo of your beautiful and accomplished family. And for your contributions to our community. The more we know each other's stories, the easier it is to unite.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.