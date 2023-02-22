I am a fourth-generation Minnesotan who grew up experiencing being Black in White Bear in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

I am now mostly retired from the law, so with the extra time I have, I can think back on growing up in the area.

Connie DeMillo

Thank you for telling this story, and sharing the photo of your beautiful and accomplished family. And for your contributions to our community. The more we know each other's stories, the easier it is to unite.

