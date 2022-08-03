Piecing together the primaries

2022 is a big election year for Minnesota.
Incumbent governor Tim Walz seeks reelection among a slew of new opponents, and each of Minnesota’s House and Legislature seats are up for election. But before any of these candidates make it to the November ballot, Minnesota voters will select their favored candidates in the primaries Aug. 9 or from now until Aug. 8 if they choose to vote by mail.
Dr. Andrew Bramsen, a professor of political science at Bethel University, provides some insight on the Minnesota primaries to help voters understand what they might see on their ballot this August.
“Primaries don’t actually choose the public office holders. What they do is they choose the people who will be nominated to be public office holders,” said Bramsen.
Primaries instead identify a variety of candidates who are interested in running, and it is the job of voters to decide who they want to see on the November ballot.
Minnesota didn’t always have primaries. It used to be that parties would select their preferred candidate at their convention and that candidate would be the one to be on the final ballot.
Today’s primaries are designed to let average voters weigh in and have a say.
“Part of the legacy of trying to democratize our system more is (that) people said, ‘We’d really like to have average voters be part of this,’” said Bramsen.
While primaries do provide more options for voters, Bramsen explains that it can occasionally attract more extreme candidates, which can hurt the party and provide them with a less viable candidate.
“That has been an issue for both major parties at different points,” said Bramsen.
In Minnesota, voters can choose any party’s primary to vote in, but they can only choose to vote in one of the primaries. Minnesota doesn’t have a complicated process of registering for a preferred party. Voters can wait until the day they go to the polls to select which primary they’ll vote for.
Prior to the primaries, the major parties still make their own selection for their preferred candidate at the parties’ convention.
“That’s when they decide who they’d like to endorse. So, Scott Jensen for the Republicans and Tim Walz for the Democrats go into the primary as the endorsed candidate,” said Bramsen.
Just because a candidate is endorsed by a party, it doesn’t mean they’re the sole candidate for the party. It means the party has a preference for that particular candidate.
Voters still have the option to go against their party’s endorsed candidate and vote for someone else, but Bramsen said that in Minnesota there appears to be a tendency for voters to also select the endorsed candidate for each party.
Candidates who aren’t endorsed are known as “fringe candidates,” and may not have much of a chance of appearing on the ballot in November.
As for Minnesota’s smaller parties, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and the Legal Marijuana Now parties, they function similarly to the major parties, but voters can only select candidates from their selected party. This means they can’t switch over and vote for a DFL or Republican candidate in the primaries. They can, however, switch parties and vote for a candidate of a different party during the general election.
There will be a few nonpartisan offices on the ballot like township, school board or city and county offices. These offices will be listed on the back side of the primary ballot and voters can select any candidate here.
Depending on which congressional district a voter resides in, their ballot may not have the same number of candidates to choose from and will instead have just one unopposed candidate. It all depends on the variety of Democratic or Republican voters in the district. Statewide offices like attorney general, governor and secretary of state will have a bit more competition.
Bramsen suggests doing plenty of research before heading to the polls. Those who get to know what each candidate stands for and then make the effort to go out and vote is the best way for voters to make their voices heard from now until election day.
