Pianist returns for chamber music concert series

A rewarding performance in his hometown three years ago left composer/pianist Michael Djupstrom eager for an encore. That day has come, thanks to a grant from the S&R Foundation in Washington, D.C.
The foundation, which supports emerging artists in various disciplines, granted Djupstrom's request to found a chamber music series in White Bear Lake.
The musician had talked of such a collaboration with Jim Berry, Lakeshore Players Theatre director of concert programming, following the success of the 2018 concert. Berry helps book concerts at the arts center.
"I've long been passionate about performing and composing chamber music, so I was excited to explore the idea of developing a classical chamber music program in White Bear Lake, something that has never before existed, to the best of my knowledge," Djupstrom said by telephone from his Philadelphia home.
The audience's receptivity after that earlier concert especially impressed Djupstrom, who played his own compositions as part of the program. "I realized from speaking with people afterwards that the majority had approached each piece with an open mind, having few preconceptions or prejudices regarding the different styles of music we presented," he recalled. "It was so refreshing. Our programming had honestly been pretty unusual for a classical concert. Encouraged by that reaction, I decided White Bear Lake would be an ideal place to program new and unfamiliar pieces, as well as more established works."
One of the most original aspects of the new series will be its highlighting of Romanian music, Djupstrom said. "Despite having a strong compositional tradition, almost no Romanian classical music is known outside of the country, and sheet music and recordings are very difficult to obtain even today," he explained, adding that his interest in the country and its music runs deep.
Djupstrom has visited Romania five times since 2015 searching for compositions in the libraries and second-hand stores of Bucharest. He is even working to master the language to better communicate in that quest. "I decided I could open more doors if I spoke the language," he said.
Djupstrom is especially fascinated — bordering on obsession, he admitted — with the late Romanian composer George Enescu. The first and last piece in next week's concert are works by the composer, a child prodigy regarded as one of Romania's greatest musicians.
The program for the first concert series includes the following:
George Enescu: Ballade
Dumitru Bughici: Suite in Romanian Style, op. 1
Grażyna Bacewicz: Witraż (Stained Glass Window)
Josef Suk: Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, op. 17
Michael Djupstrom: Lăutar (Fiddler)
George Enescu: Violin Sonata no. 3, op. 25, "in Romanian folk style"
The timing works well for Djupstrom, a ’98 White Bear Lake grad, who plans to stay in town to spend the holidays with his parents, Bob and Ann Djupstrom. He'll be back for the second concert in the series planned for February 2022. The the pianist will be accompanied by flutist Xuan Li and saxophonist Jonathan Wintringham.
