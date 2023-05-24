Residents have endured two major road construction projects within the past five years along Mahtomedi’s main thoroughfare, County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12. The road will undergo another major project in 2024. Phase three of CSAH 12 improvements is expected to be completed by the end of next summer, with road closures likely.

Washington County Project Manager Eden Rogers attended the May 16 Mahtomedi City Council meeting to present a review of the combined phases of CSAH 12 improvements, along with updates on phase three.

