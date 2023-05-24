Residents have endured two major road construction projects within the past five years along Mahtomedi’s main thoroughfare, County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12. The road will undergo another major project in 2024. Phase three of CSAH 12 improvements is expected to be completed by the end of next summer, with road closures likely.
Washington County Project Manager Eden Rogers attended the May 16 Mahtomedi City Council meeting to present a review of the combined phases of CSAH 12 improvements, along with updates on phase three.
CSAH 12 will undergo a pavement reconstruction and rehabilitation from just west of East Avenue/Hallam Avenue in Mahtomedi to Kimbro Avenue in Grant. The impact of construction will be significant, as 10,000 cars per day travel that road, which supports local schools, a city fire station and a major church.
Rogers said that the long-range plan for CSAH 12 includes safety improvements for all users; efficient corridor mobility; a comprehensive transportation network; drainage improvements; financial responsibility; accommodation of city utilities; and a controlled construction schedule.
Specifically, some of the upgrades to the phase three portion of CSAH 12 include pavement reconstruction; a new signal at East Avenue/Hallam Avenue; improvements to the existing signal at Hilton Trail for smoother traffic flow; pedestrian safety improvements; resurfacing of the existing trail on the north side of CSAH 12 all the way to Kimbro Avenue; drainage improvements; an extended sidewalk on Hallam Avenue; and a turn lane on Hallam Avenue.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in getting to phase three, and the county felt strongly about returning to community outreach, Rogers said. Community engagements have included online and in-person events, such as City Council workshops, focus group meetings with St. Andrew’s Church and the Mahtomedi School District, and public open houses. Discussion addressed pedestrian safety, construction impacts, school and church circulation, growth and traffic speeds.
Expect another opportunity for public input and an open house to be scheduled for this summer. The city councils of Mahtomedi and Grant will pass resolutions of support for the project. Meetings will be held to talk about final design, cost estimating, scheduling, staging and bid concurrence. Right-of-way acquisition will also be on the to-do list for this summer.
In January 2024, the contract will go out for bids; construction is scheduled to be completed by fall 2024.
“We understand how hard Mahtomedi has been hit with these past construction detours,” Rogers said. “We don’t know if the road can be open during construction, but we do expect a lot less impact than before. We will work hard with our design team to keep the impact as minimal as possible.” Keeping the road open can lead to a longer construction period, she warned.
In return, Council Member Luke Schlegel reminded Rogers that the city’s fire department is accessible by CSAH 12. “It’s critical that the road be kept open,” he said.
County Commissioner Fran Miron apologized for the difficulties road construction brings, saying that road construction doesn’t come without pain — with closures of businesses and services. “We’ve (Washington County) spent a lot of time here (in Mahtomedi), and you’ve been welcoming,” he said.
Questions about the project can be directed to Rogers at eden.rogers@co.washington.mn.us or the county engineer at www.co.washington.mn.us/472/Public-Works.
Other action from the May 16 meeting:
The city has a plan to stay on schedule with its budget obligations, now that council has approved its 2024 budget calendar. This summer, department heads will prepare their budgets and background material to be submitted to the city administrator and finance director by July 17. At the Sept. 19 regular meeting, council will approve the preliminary general fund budget and proposed levy for certification to Washington County, along with dates of the budget hearings. The truth in taxation public hearing will take place on Dec. 5. In late December, the final budget will be adopted and the final levy will be submitted to Washington County.
Will the Zephyr logo reappear on the repainted water tower by the high school? In 2021, the city had each of its water towers inspected. The reports showed that the water tower adjacent to the high school needs a total coating replacement inside and out. The proposed reconditioning is to be completed in spring 2024. WSB has prepared a proposal to prepare plans and specifications for the replacement of the water coating system, along with an inspection to protect this significant investment. The cost of the proposal is $101,215. Staff recommended that the city use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies to fund all or a portion of this work. “If I have my way, the Zephyr will be repainted back up there,” Public Works Director Bob Goebel said.
The home on 928 Griffin Avenue will become two, following council approval of a request from the applicant, Prelude Holdings, on behalf of the property owner for a minor subdivision to divide the parcel. The new parcel will exist between 928 Griffin and 850 Griffin. A new single-family home will be built on Parcel A, and the existing home will be located on Parcel B. The driveway and detached garage for the existing home will be demolished and replaced on Parcel B.
Council adjourned to closed session, pursuant to attorney-client privilege regarding the contested case concerning the city’s water appropriation permit.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
