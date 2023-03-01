WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Universal Forest Products (UFP) was under fire by a town supervisor who stated the board was “losing its patience” and wants their buildings “red-tagged” for not meeting code. A tag would forbid the company from use or occupancy.

The company, 4141 Hoffman Road, wants to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) and requests more time to meet township conditions. The CUP is for three steel-framed buildings that store lumber for UFP’s manufactured housing business.

