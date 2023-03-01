WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Universal Forest Products (UFP) was under fire by a town supervisor who stated the board was “losing its patience” and wants their buildings “red-tagged” for not meeting code. A tag would forbid the company from use or occupancy.
The company, 4141 Hoffman Road, wants to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) and requests more time to meet township conditions. The CUP is for three steel-framed buildings that store lumber for UFP’s manufactured housing business.
Board Chair Ed Prudhon told a representative at last week’s public hearing he was tired of playing games and accused the company of not caring about its employees.
The board learned last November that several buildings were erected without proper permits, and needed structural repairs to meet state building code. The company was told to fix those issues and also provide plans for a required fire suppression system. UFP was given 120 days to complete those tasks.
At the hearing, Building Inspector Mike Johnson informed the board that the township had not yet received plans for a fire suppression system, required for just one of the company’s structures. He did issue building permits for construction and repairs but didn’t believe the work had started.
UFP’s regional director of operations, Brian Golanowski, defended the timeline, putting the blame on a typo in a 2021 CUP that indicated four buildings were planned when it was really seven. He recalled the specific time in a May 2021 meeting video, where he pointed out the error and asked it be reworded to be consistent with the site plan as submitted. The CUP was issued without changing the wording. When UFP applied for the building permit in November, it was denied due to the inconsistency.
“We had to start the process all over again,” Golanowski explained to the board. “We had to hire a structural engineer again. We are not trying to kick the can down the road. We want this done more than anything.”
The building that needs sprinkling has been there for 40 years, Golanowski noted. “It was never flagged for sprinkling before.” That changed when a roofed structure was attached to the building, which brought it over the 2,000-square-foot cutoff for sprinkling.
He assured the board they have a contractor in place to install the sprinkling system who is fairly sure it will be done by early April, and a contractor hired to make repairs (basically anchoring the buildings) by May 20 (past the original 120-day deadline), when the ground is thawed.
“We ask for your continued patience and understanding,” Golanowski urged, adding his company does care about the health and safety of its employees.
Prudhon scolded the company for not taking the township seriously and doing things without permission. “You’ve put us in this position again,” he said. “I keep hearing excuses and the board is losing its patience on this.”
Golanowski responded that the company is trying to do the right thing and does take the board seriously. “We are going through the process. It’s incredibly difficult to get people to do anything (these days). The architect took eight months to get through the process.”
The operations manager added that the manufacturer told UFP the pre-engineered buildings in question are temporary, movable structures and not subject to building code. They are strictly used to store lumber.
“I’m not buying it,” Prudhon retorted. “Personally, I’d like to see every building under Mike’s jurisdiction for code compliance tagged. You can’t use them. If he says they are out of compliance and wouldn’t issue a certificate of occupancy until they’re fixed, I can’t believe you guys are still using them.”
Golanowski asked how occupancy is defined. The town attorney said “people in the building.” Golanowski pointed out that people do not set foot in the unpermitted storage structures, which are packed with lumber. They are accessed only on the edges by a forklift driver.
After the bantering, Town Attorney Chad Lemmon suggested adjourning the public hearing to April 3 to see if plans for the sprinkling system have been submitted. The UFP spokesman felt that was fair.
Homeless problem in parking lot
Since early February, UFP has also been dealing with people living in their cars in a parking lot leased from the township. According to Golanowski, the Ramsey County Sheriff Department has been called four times and a towing service twice to remove abandoned vehicles. Only they had people inside, so the tow trucks couldn’t touch them. A deputy recommended posting “No Trespass” signs, noting law enforcement is limited in its ability to make people leave without such signage.
“These people know how to play the game. They know the rules. I don’t want them there. We’ve tried being nice and leaving letters for homeless assistance. We are open to suggestions,” he told the board.
Lemmons advised starting civil action of trespass and getting a court order directing the sheriff to remove the vehicles. Golanowski said he’d look into it.
Prudhon asked if the township was liable for people parking on the leased property. The answer was “no.”
Decision made on RV issue
At a second public hearing last week, the board considered abatement of an order regarding RV parking.
Homeowner Lisa Love, 2659 Richard Drive, had asked for an exception to the RV ordinance since she uses a motor home as her personal vehicle and transports handicapped persons with it. She actually parks two RVs at her home.
Town code requires RVs be stored in rear or side yards between Nov. 1 and April 1.
At a special administrative hearing last month, Love questioned whether Ice Castle fish houses, which are RV-like, are included in the town ordinance. Utility trailers and fish houses are exempt. It was noted that Ice Castle fish houses weren’t around when the ordinance was written.
Hearing officer Bill Short felt the ordinance creates a hardship for Love and recommended the board consider amending the zoning ordinance to allow an RV that is used by a resident as a primary source of transportation.
The board decided they would not make exception. “Some 120 residents are affected by this, so I don’t see how we can specifically show priority to one individual,” Prudhon said. “This is quite over the top with two motorhomes.”
Calling the matter a “slippery slope,” Supervisor Steve Ruzak said the ordinance is well-published and agreed with the chair.
The two RVs also exceed a 300-square-feet maximum in the ordinance, so will have to go regardless. The matter is moot at this time, since both motorhomes are gone for the remainder of March. Compliance is required after Nov. 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.