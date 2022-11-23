White Bear street names may appear generic, but most are not. The names appearing on signs around town often honor significant players in a rapidly growing community or trace to a housing developer’s family members.
A recent program called “What’s in a Name, Part 3,” presented by White Bear Lake Area Historical Society Creative Director Dan Jones, talked about the history behind the names. His latest segment focuses on the neighborhoods around Podvin Park and White Bear’s first high school.
Myriad photos and maps were part of Jones’ narration, which took weeks to research and compile. Maps from the early 1800s showed the first roads leading to White Bear Lake, the significant arrival of the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad in 1868 and plat maps carrying familiar surnames.
“Dreaming is happening,” Jones said, showing an 1882 plat map displaying growth in the Ramaley and Cottage Park neighborhoods. It’s also the year the Freeman family sold land around Podvin Park to Ed Long, for which Long Avenue (parallel to Hwy. 61 in the Arts District) was named. Population was 435 people when the Village of White Bear incorporated in 1881.
At 10 acres, Podvin Park, between Ninth and Seventh Streets west of Dillon Street, is one of the city’s largest. It’s named after Al Podvin, a recognition that is well deserved, Jones said. Podvin served on the City Council from 1927 to 1962, was a firefighter who served as chief from 1939 to 1946, served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and was a founding member of the White Bear Lions Club.
“Just think of the changes he saw,” Jones noted. “The roaring ’20s, Prohibition, the Great Depression, World War II and the housing boom.” Podvin owned White Bear Motor Sales from 1925 to 1955 at Fourth and Cook Avenue. In 1945, he opened the area’s first Ford dealership, which he later sold to Herb Tousley. Podvin died in 1981 and is buried at St. Mary’s cemetery, coincidentally next to Jack Yost, the father of the White Bear rescue squad for which Yost Park is named.
A 1922 county map shows the new high school, built in 1918, and the nearby county fairgrounds. The city’s population is about 2,000 people now, and subdivisions pop up west of Hwy. 61. Dillon and Ninth streets form the city’s borders.
A 1967 map includes landmark buildings and a new round high school that replaced the fairgrounds, built in 1963. The population is approaching 14,000.
Remembering county fairgrounds
Before the high school was built in 1918 (now home to school district offices), part of the site was home to the Ramsey County Fairgrounds. The fair helped farmers network and learn about the latest technology. Tents were used for exhibits until 1924 when the first livestock buildings were built. A track opened in 1937 to host horse and bicycle racing. From 1913 to 1954, there were horse shows, horse pulling contests, airplane rides, amusement rides, a drum corps composed of Civil War veterans on parade and Native American dancers. The fair was canceled once, in 1946, due to a polio outbreak.
The fair’s 1924 exhibit hall went on to become the Hippodrome ice arena. A scene in the 1978 movie “Ice Castles” was shot at the arena.
The county fairgrounds existed until 1953, when the school district purchased it for future development. That year was the start of the baby boom, Jones said, with Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets laid out between Dillon and Woodcrest. Lincoln Elementary was built in 1952 to accommodate the anticipated growth.
Other interesting notes in the presentation:
• Price Athletic Field (behind Central Middle School) was named for Charles M. Price, who served as president of the White Bear Lake School Board from 1918 to 1953.
• Carolyn, Sharon and Peggy Lanes were built in 1957 when “dirt was really being pushed” south of Podvin Park. There were more than 80 homes built in this western subdivision. The names came from the two developers’ daughters.
• In 1962, Reynolds Metal Company constructed a new 100,000-square-foot building across Ninth Street from Podvin Park (now International Paper Co.). The company manufactured beer cans for Hamm’s Brewing Co. The plant lasted to the mid-1970s, was vacant a few years and then was purchased by Weyerhaeuser in 1979.
• The area north of Podvin could have been an airport. According to Jones and a 1939 White Bear Press article, there was an organized effort to build an airport in the industrial park. Foster Hannaford addressed the White Bear Association regarding the field but a special airport committee reported “adverse findings.”
“We could have been home to MSP,” Jones said.
• Developer Bill Jantzen helped develop the neighborhood south and southwest of Podvin Park in the 1950s. “He was a mover and shaker,” Jones said. He owned Jantzen’s Motel on the north end (now the Best Western Country Inn) in the ’30s and, in the ’40s, co-owned a malt shop (now Cobblestone Café) with his sister Ruth. He also owned Cabin Camp near Goose Lake on the south end that was hit by a tornado in 1941. Some of those cabins are still being rented at Cabin 61 (formerly Little Bar). “Bill would be proud of that,” Jones said.
• Dillon Street, which ends at Seventh and turns into Woodcrest Road, is named after Michael Dillon. He owned an 80-acre farm south of Hwy. 96 between Columbia Park and Birch Lake. Dillon Ditch drains 800 acres of stormwater in the area. Margaret Street was named after Dillon’s wife. They had eight children. Grace Avenue is likely named after their youngest daughter, born in 1903. Michael, whose 1917 obit appeared in the White Bear Press, was called an “early pioneer of the vicinity.” Margaret died in 1929.
• Campanaro Lane was named for vegetable farmer Joseph Campanaro. Georgia Lane is named for his wife.
• Lemire Lane and Circle is named after the entire Lemire family, whose roots go back to the 1850s. At least four generations served as carpenters and homebuilders, Jones said. Alvin and Bob Lemire owned Lemire Inc. A 1946 Press article reported, “excavation for the LeMire block is completed.” The homes were precursors of modern ramblers, Jones added.
• Campbell Avenue, north of Ninth Street and south of Seventh, was most likely named after Fred G. Campbell, a substantial landowner in 1907. He owned 80 acres between Fifth and Webber Streets and Bald Eagle and Wood Avenues, including the land where St. Mary of the Lake Church is located.
The street could also have been named for Campbell’s son, Fred C., who was postmaster of the White Bear Post office from 1918 to 1949 and a member of the fire department for 42 years.
“He worked tirelessly to get a new permanent post office,” Jones pointed out. For 40 years, the post office was in the Getty Building on Third Street. A new post office was built in 1940 that is now Premier Bank at Hwy. 61 and Third Street.
Jones described the younger Campbell as “quite the personality. He loved cars and ice boating and was an amateur photographer.” Campbell died in 1951 and is buried at St. John in the Wilderness cemetery.
• Wood Avenue was likely named for Molly (Mollie) Wood, who is listed on a 1916 plat map as owning adjacent property. She married a Hammon, which resulted in Hammond Road, also called Town Road. Jones said the misspelling is a typo and “not the first around White Bear.”
• Central Middle School was named in 1964. No information is available on why the school was named Central. “Conjecture on the part of staff is it’s halfway between Division and Bald Eagle Avenue,” Jones said.
• White Bear High School’s first graduating class graduated 10 people in 1919. Frances Whitaker was the first graduate from any building. She graduated in 1896 from Washington School, now the site of Washington Square apartments, built in 1979.
Jones concluded his 60-minute presentation noting the city’s unique areas have seen immense change and growth. The society staffer gave a plug for the importance of history, as well. “Reflecting on places and people that connect us to our past makes us realize history is more than dates, dusty books and forgotten records,” he said.
The presentation can be accessed on YouTube. See https://youtu.be/yPAzxs-bHlI
