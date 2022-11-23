White Bear street names may appear generic, but most are not. The names appearing on signs around town often honor significant players in a rapidly growing community or trace to a housing developer’s family members. 

A recent program called “What’s in a Name, Part 3,” presented by White Bear Lake Area Historical Society Creative Director Dan Jones, talked about the history behind the names. His latest segment focuses on the neighborhoods around Podvin Park and White Bear’s first high school. 

