Eco-friendly options are increasingly incorporated into the design of new housing as the public becomes more aware of impacts on the environment, but a city ordinance regarding pervious surfaces has created a few challenges for future developments in Mahtomedi.
Pervious paving bricks — those that allow water to percolate through aggregate-filled brick openings and joints — allow better drainage than traditional surfaces like impervious bricks and concrete. However, the city enacted an ordinance last March that requires pervious surfaces to be included in the impervious surface total on each property. The city’s reasoning was that the placement of pervious bricks can lead to maintenance problems over time. In some cases, homes change hands and pervious surfaces gradually become replaced with impervious ones, exceeding the allowable amount of impervious surface on the lot.
Sites with already existing impervious surfaces are able to have 35% coverage, but new developments are restricted to 25%. Formerly, pervious pavers were exempt from that total, but under the new ordinance they will be counted as part of the impervious coverage.
“When you start to look at how restrictive it is at 25%, even on a big lot, it’s really, really difficult without using some type of permeable product to meet the 25%,” said developer Paul DeWitt, who spoke at the Sept. 21 City Council meeting. “I don’t think it’s fair for the next six homes I have to build that I have to spend almost $3,000 to get a variance. That’s a crapshoot that I didn’t sign up for.”
Rachel Ballard is one of the potential homeowners affected by this change in the ordinance. She explained to the council that she was initially excited to use the more eco-friendly option for the home.
“We’re looking forward to being good stewards of this land,” she said. “I understand very much what’s at stake here as far as protecting the environment and protecting that lake … I would hate to see the houses suddenly don’t have quite the same value, because of limiting something that is the way of the future as far as building goes.”
The council discussed potential options for homeowners and developers affected by this change in ordinance.
“My analysis is that this particular use would be allowed only with a variance,” said City Attorney Bridget Nason.
One of the other significant events of the evening was the approval of the preliminary 2022 general fund budget.
The budget proposes a $3,582,494 general tax levy, an increase of 6.34% from the 2021 general tax levy. The 2022 special levy total is $1,793,042, including a debt service of $1,760,513 and PERA contribution increases of $32,529.
The general tax levy would increase by 6.34%, while the special levy would decrease by 1.72%. The total proposed property tax levy would be an increase of 3.1% from 2021.
Notable differences from 2021 to 2022 include an increase of 26.39% in the ambulance department due to the hire of an additional firefighter and medic. The fire department would also receive a 10.37% increase for the same reason. The city’s budget for city buildings would receive a 12.79% increase for increased cleaning services and operating costs.
The total proposed tax levy certified to the county is $5,375,536, an increase of 3.51% from last year’s total final levy.
Taxes represent 78% of the city’s revenue; the remainder of the funds come from city services, licenses, fees and permits, intergovernmental revenue and miscellaneous sources.
The property tax anticipates a 2.7% decrease in residential homestead market value from 2021. The median value home estimated at $362,700 would be valued at $352,900 in the coming year, and the city tax for that median would be $1,357, compared with $1,336 in 2020, a 1.57% increase.
City Administrator Scott Neilson noted that city staff doubled-checked the estimated decrease in home values with the county assessor’s office.
“They did indicate, however, that values could see a tremendous jump after that,” Neilson said. “So you may see a decrease this year of 2.7%, but we may see an increase in value next year of 15%.”
In other action, the council:
• Heard a presentation from the White Bear Lake Historical Society. Director Sara Markoe Hanson shared that WBLHS was able to expand its collection space in the last year, and also hire Rheanna O’Brien as associate director.
• Approved a resolution certifying $119,577.21 in unpaid utility charges to Washington County Auditor for collection with other property taxes.
• Approved a resolution adopting revised special assessments for the 2021 street improvement project.
• Approved a conditional use permit request for an accessory dwelling unit on a private property.
• Approved a request for an variance to increase the allowable fence height at a private residence.
• Approved a conditional use permit for a bulk liquid storage tank at St. Andrews Lutheran Church to provide fuel for a new outdoor fire pit.
• Amended the text of city code defining planned unit developments (PUD). The definition previously required new single structures to be multiuse, but this text amendment allows projects including at least 10 units to be developed with the single purpose of housing.
• Approved a conditional use permit, two variances and a site plan review to allow the FedEx facility to expand its operations on Echo Lake Road.
