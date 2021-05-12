DELLWOOD — Get ready to taste.
Tickets went on sale May 1 for this year’s 10th annual Taste of White Bear. Up to 20 food vendors and at least a dozen beverage merchants will be offering tasty samples of their respective specialties at the Sept. 11 event returning to Pine Tree Apple Orchard. Canceled last year due to COVID-19, the White Bear Lake Rotary Club’s major fundraiser is sure to be a sellout.
Passports (your ticket to attend) are going fast, according to Rotarian Greg Bartz, not only for the event itself but for the discount coupons inside, good right now at 25 local eateries and food shops.
Taste has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through the years while showcasing area food and beverage establishments. Funds go directly into local and international service projects spearheaded by the White Bear club, which incidentally just passed a milestone 100 members.
“Not knowing what would happen since March 2020, to see Rotary grow is amazing,” said Bartz, a longtime member and co-chair of the international service team. “I don’t think we saw this coming. But Rotary is alive and well and coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever.”
Rotarian Bob Timmons is chairing the Taste committee and serves as the club’s president-elect. He assures attendees that managers at the orchard will be mindful of state Department of Health safety guidelines at the time the event occurs.
“We’re confident we can put on a fun event, with public health improving and even big gatherings like the State Fair looking more possible on some scale,” Timmons said. “I think people are ready to do more things in person, and this event is all about community.”
Rain or shine, attendance at Taste in previous years is upwards of 500 people, he added.
Passport books cost $40. Bartz noted the purchase price is easily recouped with the discounts and specials offered in the book. Many establishments also extended expiration dates to end of year.
The list of vendors and the deals they’re offering can be found on the website tasteofwhitebearlake.com. Books can be purchased on the site through PayPal.
One change this year is discontinuance of the silent auction. Timmons said the silent auction will be online at a future date. There will be live music, the cork pull wine giveaway contest and “maybe a few surprises,” he added.
North Star Bank is this year’s premier sponsor of Taste. The bank is a fourth-generation, independent family-owned institution with locations in White Bear Lake and Roseville. Chief Executive Steve Ritt is an active supporter in the community and serves as a board member for Century College Foundation, Lakeshore Players and Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
